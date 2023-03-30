Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to go one better during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, having ended the previous campaign as runner-up. Ahead of the start of the new season, RR players are gelling well as the 2008 champions look to lift their second IPL title this year. In a video shared on Instagram, RR players were seen dancing to PSY's popular track, Gangnam Style. In the video, the likes of KC Cariappa and Riyan Parag can be seen shaking a leg to the viral song from 2012.

"Tried making Gangnam Style cool again," RR captioned the post.

RR won the inaugural IPL edition but have failed to win any title since then. They entered the final of IPL in 2022, after a gap of 14 years only to lose to newbies Gujarat Titans.

RR will be looking to go a step further this time and win the trophy after adding the likes of Joe Root and Adam Zampa, alongside Windies star Holder.

They had entered the mini auction with a remaining purse amount of 13.2 crore.

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Players bought at IPL 2023 auction - Joe Root (INR 1 crore), Abdul P A (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore)

Players retained - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

(With PTI Inputs)