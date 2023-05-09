It seems that the clash between Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and India batter Virat Kohli is not going to die down anytime soon. Notably, both the players were involved in a war of words during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium last week. The issue escalated so much that the two players not only confronted each other during the match, but also gave rise to a spat after the game as well.

While it was Amit Mishra, who separated the duo when they clashed on the field, it took the players of both the sides to keep them away from each other after the verbal altercation continued even after the end of the game.

While Kohli put a quote on Instagram after the game without targeting anyone, Naveen wrote on his Instagram Story: "You get what you deserve that's how it should and that's how it goes."

Days after, Naveen shared a picture of his with Gautam Gambhir -- who too had a spat with Kohli in defence of the Afghanistan pacer on the match day -- and wrote: "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (Goat Emoji)."

On Tuesday, Naveen shared a story on Instagram from RCB's match against Mumbai Indians. It had social media buzzing with comments that he might be targeting Kohli again. However, he did not take any player's name in his story.

"Sweet mango's," wrote Naveen while sharing a picture of mangoes being put in front of a TV screen that had RCB vs MI match going on. It is worth noting that the visual the screen showed was right after Kohli (1) was dismissed.

See the Insta story here:

The RCB vs MI match is going on at the Wankhede Stadium.