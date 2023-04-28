MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings would not have been wrong had someone told them that the four-time IPL champions were playing a home match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Fans turned up in huge numbers to show their 'yellove' for CSK and Dhoni. And the legend gave them several occasions to cheer. Apart from masterminding the CSK attack, Dhoni also affected a brilliant runout with a singular effort. It came on the fourth ball of the last over of RR's innings as Dhoni ran out Dhruv Jurel. After Matheesha Pathirana bowled a wide delivery, Dhoni dived to his right to collect the ball and affected the run-out with an accurate throw.

Watch: Lightning-Fast MS Dhoni Affects Classy Run Out OF RR Star

Ms Dhoni and his run out skills behind the wicket Has difrent fanbase #IPL2023 #MSDhoni #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1eSRytVdOI — ADA SHARE (@ada_share) April 27, 2023

Talking about the game, An explosive half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an entertaining cameo by Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 202/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

After electing to bat first, RR was off to a great start. Jaiswal hit three boundaries in the first over to provide a classy start to the Royals. For the most part of the partnership, Jaiswal acted as an aggressor while Jos Buttler played as an anchor. Akash Singh leaked runs in the third over, he was hit for three fours and a six by Jaiswal.

The strokeplay that these two openers offered was such that the one-time champions reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. At the end of the powerplay, RR was at 64/0, with Jaiswal (40*) and Buttler (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

Jaiswal continued his fine form in IPL 2023, bringing up his third fifty in this edition of the tournament in just 26 balls. His knock had six fours and three sixes.

It was Jadeja who put an end to the 86-run stand between the duo. Shivam Dube took a fine catch at long-on to dismiss Buttler for 27 off 21 balls, consisting of four boundaries. RR was 86/1 in 8.2 overs.

RR touched the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. As skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi threatened to build a huge partnership, Tushar Deshpande brought back CSK into the game. He first dismissed Sanju for a run-a-ball 17 after Ruturaj Gaikwad took a catch at long-on. In the next four balls, he also dismissed Yashasvi for a well-made 77 off 43 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. RR was at 132/3 in 13.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was at 139/3, with Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Dhruv Jurel (2*) unbeaten at the crease.

RR lost their finisher Shimron Hetmyer for 8 runs after he is clean bowled by Maheesh Theekshana while attempting to cut. RR is 146/4 in 16.1 overs. With help of a four from Devudutt Padikkal, RR reached the 150-run mark in 16.3 overs. RR ended their innings at 202/5, with Padikkal (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

