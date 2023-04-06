The match number 9 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed a strange incident when skipper Faf du Plessis' call at the toss was not clearly heard by the match referee Shakti Singh. However, Sanjay Manjrekar, commentator for the official broadcaster at the toss, did hear Faf's call and it was soon cleared that the RCB skipper had won the coin flip. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Nitish Rana seemed unhappy with the entire series of events before he gave space to toss winning captain du Plessis to reveal his decision.

Watch it here:

"Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss)," said the RCB skipper in clarification.

"Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That's a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with (Reece) Topley being injured. (David) Willey comes in," said Faf.

By the time Rana came to speak next, it seemed all normal to him. "Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor," the KKR skipper said after the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both the teams -

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj