The new season of the Indian Premier League is here, and Chennai Super Kings will be playing the first match against Gujarat Titans. The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the four-time champions as they finished ninth in the ten-team tournament with just eight points. Ravindra Jadeja started the season as the captain but midway, he left his position due to the pressure of the job as well as the worrying run of form. MS Dhoni became the skipper once again, but it was too little too late for CSK.

In the new season, CSK are expected to stick to their tested opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad followed by the big-money signing Ben Stokes. Stokes provides the batting line-up with massive solidity, and he can find good support from the experienced Ambati Rayudu at No. 4.

The middle order boasts of three brilliant all-round options in Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni looking to guide his team to their fifth IPL title. Dube, who has shown streaks of brilliance in the domestic circuit, will aim to find his lost touch in the IPL this season.

The bowling department was not quite strong last season, but the return of Deepak Chahar will be a blessing for the side. Mukesh Choudhary was one of the bright spots of 2022 when it came to their bowling and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is once again expected to be their main spinner.

CSK Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Full Squad:MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Bhagath Verma, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sidhu, Ajay Mandal, Sisanda Magala.