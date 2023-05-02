Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two very big names in world cricket. However, they have a history of on-field altercations in the IPL. The latest one happened during an IPL 2023 game on Monday between the Gambhir mentored-Lucknow Super Giants and Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB won the low-scoring match as Kohli could be seen celebrating animatedly the LSG batters' dismissals. He even had an argument with LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq, though it is not clear who started the fight. Then things looked like going out of hand as Gambhir had a heated exchange with Kohli after the match ended.

The altercation has been getting all kinds of negative publicity. Now, former India coach Ravi Shastri has said that he is ready to mediate and cool things down between the star duo.

"I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realise that this could have been handled lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don't want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediated between the two stars), so be it."

Both were on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The brief interaction with Kohli, who seemed extra animated throughout the fielding innings of RCB, with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation.

While the players were shaking hands after the match, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB's Glenn Mexwell separated them.

This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument with players from both sides surrounding them.

Advertisement

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

Initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir's shoulder, but as the heated exchange continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya -- also hailing from Delhi -- stepped in to separate the duo.

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain Rahul.

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state team but they have had a history of face-offs.

With PI inputs