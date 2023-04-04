The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to Chepauk after a long hiatus, with MS Dhoni's side putting on a show in front of their home fans, beating KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on Monday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway led the scoring charts for the hosts while Dhoni himself also hit twin sixes in two balls before being dismissed while going for the third. However, after CSK emerged triumphant, the mentor of the Lucknow franchise, Gautam Gambhir, became a talking point on social media.

India also celebrated the 12th anniversary of the national cricket team's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph where Dhoni and Gambhir had played lead roles in the final. On Monday, however, Dhoni and Gambhir stood at opposite ends.

Dhoni, at the age of 41, showed his brute-hitting prowess, slamming two emphatic sixes as he helped CSK put 217 runs on the board. In reply, LSG could only manage 205, with Moeen Ali playing the lead role with the ball, bagging 4 wickets.

Speaking after the game, Dhoni said that he was surprised by how well the wicket played.

"Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game," he said.

Dhoni also sent a warning to the pace bowlers of his team, asking them not to ball more no-balls, or else, they'll have to play under a new captain.

"Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off. Only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice," he added.

With the result, CSK have opened their win account for the 16th edition of the T20 league.