Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut was widely followed as he played his first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, could not scalp any wicket in his first match, the wait ended in his second match, that too in a tense last over against SunRisers Hyderabad. With SRH needing 20 runs in the last over, Arjun scalped his maiden wicket on the fifth ball as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was caught by Rohit Sharma at covers. Before that, Arjun looked like following a plan and delivered a couple of good yorkers to keep the SRH batters at bay.

MI ultimately won by 14 runs as Rohit Sharma was ecstatic after Arjun got his first wicket.

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Takes 1st IPL Wicket In Tense Over, Rohit Ecstatic

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and Mumbai Indians win by 14 runs.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat. The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out; Marco Jansen 2/43) Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 48; Riley Meredith 2/33)

With PTI inputs