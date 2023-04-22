Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in Saturday's evening clash in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. In their previous outing, MI edged out SunRisers Hyderabad on the road, with Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, defending 20 runs in the last over. On the penultimate ball of the match, Arjun dismissed SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pick up his maiden IPL wicket, a feat which his father failed to achieve during his time in the cash-rich league.

Speaking ahead of MI's game against PBKS, former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Arjun for showing "clarity of thought" while bowling the last over against SRH.

"There was a clarity of thought in the way Arjun executed those yorkers in the final over. He worked brilliantly on the change of pace and he now has achieved something which his father couldn't. Sachin never had an IPL wicket, and Arjun has surpassed him," Shastri said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' show.

Having made a poor start with defeats in first two matches, Mumbai Indians, who are placed sixth in the points table, have been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side now eye a fourth straight win when they take on PBKS, who have stuttered in the absence of their regular captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against his former side.

Sponsored by Vuukle

PBKS, who are seventh in the points table, have three wins to show from overall six matches but all three losses have come in their last four matches.