Whatever questions were raised about Hardik Pandya's abilities to lead a team ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 were answered with the coveted trophy in Gujarat Titans' debut season. The all-rounder led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, putting in a player of the match performance himself in the final and also finishing as the team's leading run-scorer. The 28-year-old has received praise from across quarters after the tournament for his leadership and his cool and calm demeanor in pressure situations.

Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who was with Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2022 season, has gone on to compare Hardik Pandya's captaincy to that of former India skipper MS Dhoni.

"There are a lot of similarities between the two. Much like Dhoni, Hardik has the knack of getting the best out of his players. Both put the team before themselves and that's what you expect from your leader," Sai Kishore told Times of India.

"I would call Hardik the junior version of Dhoni," he went on to add.

Sai Kishore did not get a game during his stint with CSK, but made his IPL debut for the Titans this season against Lucknow Super Giants and registered figure of two wickets for just seven runs from his two overs in the match.

He then went on to play in every match, and even picked up a wicket in the final.

"It was a great season but I feel I can do better. I will want to continue improving my game in the coming months," he said, reflecting on his performances.

And while he did not play a match for CSK, he credited Dhoni for a lot of his learnings.

Promoted

"Bowling to MS Dhoni at the nets and speaking to him about the game did a world of good for me. My game-reading skills have improved," he said.

The 25-year-old finished the season with six wickets from five matches, with an economy rate of 7.56.