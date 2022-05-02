Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli returned to form on Saturday as he scored 58 runs off 53 balls against Gujarat Titans and this helped the side post 170/6 in 20 overs. However, the total did not prove to be enough as Gujarat Titans reached the target with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that Kohli would be fuming over the fact that his runs were not enough for RCB.

Speaking before the game between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Star Sports, Pietersen used the example of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to describe how big of a brand Kohli is and how important it is for him to win.

"What he needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and in their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket. Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football. One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

"Virat Kohli's greatest attribute, how many games he has won for India while chasing. Virat Kohli is my greatest batter in this country because he has won so many games for India chasing. That is something you look at, that is something he cherishes and is so proud of. This knock yesterday, he would be looking and thinking some beautiful shots, absolutely fantastic shots and I felt good. But I know he is a champion, he is a winner and I know that he would be fuming that those weren't enough for the win," he further stated.

Coming out to open, Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls against Gujarat Titans with the help of six fours and one six.

However, Gujarat Titans chased down the total after Rahul Tewatia and David Miller played unbeaten knocks of 43 and 39.

Promoted

Kohli had started the season batting at No.3 for RCB, but in the clash against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli came out to open alongside skipper Faf du Plessis.

So far this season, Kohli has scored 186 runs in 10 matches at an average of 20.67. Talking about international games, Kohli last scored a ton against Bangladesh in 2019 during a day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and ever since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him.