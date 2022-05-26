David Warner had a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Delhi Capitals. The Australian opener scored 432 in 12 games at an average of 48.00. His strike-rate was 150.52 as he ended up being the top-scorer for his franchise. He also scored five half-centuries with his highest score being a 92*. His franchise could not qualify for the playoffs but Warner's performance was lauded by all. However, Warner had a huge weight of expectation from his daughters, who were present in India during this edition of the franchise cricket league.

In an interview to Fox Cricket, Warner's wife Candice revealed how their daughters expected the cricketer to score a ton every single game.

"It was an experience. The girls take David (Warner) getting out really, really hard. And it's me going afterwards...'No, it's okay. He actually did really well. He contributed to the team'. But they expect him to get 100 every single game," Candice said.

David Warner also agreed: "It's not. It's not. It's actually hard because when you come home, and every day it's just like why can't you get a 100? It's not that simple."

Promoted

He then went on to talk about the fan bases of the different IPL franchises. "It's crazy. I think if you play...there's three specific teams - Mumbai, RCB and Chennai. Doesn't matter where you play them, even if you are at your home venue, there's going for them. So yeah, you are up against it. So, hopefully, you don't come up against them too often," he said.

"I obviously loved my time back at Delhi, now renamed the Delhi Capitals. Ricky Ponting is the coach, a lot of familiar faces. Shane Watson was there, James Hopes and it just felt like I was back at home with the Australian boys and some fresh faces as well."