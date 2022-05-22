Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs rested on Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the crunch clash, RCB had even changed to their profile pics on social media to support the Mumbai Indians. Stars like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis publicly backed MI and hoped that Rohit Sharma's side would do them a huge favour. Come Saturday and MI did just that. They got the better of Delhi Capitals to send the latter crashing out of the tournament, paving the path for RCB to reach the playoffs instead.

Following MI's win, crazy celebrations broke out in the RCB camp. All the players and support staff together watched the entire MI vs DC IPL 2022 encounter at their hotel. The likes of Virat Kohli cheered on every wicket that MI took and every boundary that they hit.

The entire video made for a brilliant viewing with RCB sharing it on their social media handles. The joy was clear to see on each and every face in the RCB camp.

Watch the video here:

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

"It was very nice to see that everyone was down here for the start of the game. So, we all watched it together. We were shouting for every wicket that MI got and then when they were chasing, every boundary. Just the celebrations towards the end was just awesome to be a part of," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said in the video.

MI's win over DC meant that RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs.

DC ended fifth in the IPL points table with 14 points, two points behind fourth-placed RCB.