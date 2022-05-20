Story ProgressBack to home
Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Complete 7,000 Runs For RCB
Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium.
Virat Kohli on Thursday completed 7,000 runs for RCB, the first player to do so.© BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium.
He created history as soon after he scored 57th run in this match.
Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162).
