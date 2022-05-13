Ravindra Jadeja's campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 came to a premature end when the former Chennai Super Kings captain was ruled out of the season on Wednesday with a rib injury. However, things may not be as simple as it is made out to be. There have been reports that the four-time champions CSK have unfollowed Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of alleged rift between the two parties. Earlier, CSK saw a captaincy change mid-season, after they had lost six out of their first eight matches under skipper Jadeja. MS Dhoni took over the mantle from him later on.

With Jadeja out of the IPL 2022, former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan believes that Jadeja's time in the CSK colours may well be over.

"I don't know what his injury is. I don't know how much he has been affected by the captaincy. I'm not too sure how much he's been affected by bubble life. You got to remember that these players have been in a bubble and for some players, it's just driving them mad. They just can't cope with the bubble, being restricted," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"There has to be a question mark over Jadeja's position in Chennai going forward. If he has had a bit of a fall out because of the captaincy, whether he is injured, we'll have to wait and see what that is. But there has to be a question mark whether it might be coming to... kind of the end... Jadeja at Chennai. Things come to an end. Sometimes, a change might be good for both the player and franchise."

CSK on Wednesday announced in a statement: "Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season."