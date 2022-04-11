Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan.
8.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Catch is the call but it's well over. This is angled across the left-hander and Abhishek Sharma deliberately plays it in the air. The ball goes off the edge a bit but clears the man at backward point and runs away into the fence.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pitching outside leg perhaps. Skiddish delivery, around leg and Sharma misses the flick. He gets hit on the pads and Rashid Khan seems interested but the appeal is turned down.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Nicely guided! Bit of width on offer and Kane Williamson dabs it past point for two more.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Abhishek Sharma seems just a bit too eager to get back on strike here. This is angled into middle and leg, Williamson can't get it away leg side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good bowling! A touch fuller, on middle and nipping in a touch off the surface. Sharma is late on the shot and just about manages to get a bat on it. The batters scamper through for one as the ball rolls onto the off side.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length this time, wide of the off stump. Sharma has a swing at it but doesn't connect.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant stop in the deep by Sai Sudharsan! Short and wide again, Abhishek Sharma hangs back and throws his hands at it. The ball seems to be heading towards the cover fence but Sai covers the ground well to his left and saves a couple of runs for his team.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, slapped away behind square on the off side by Sharma. The call is for two and they get it with ease.
6.6 overs (0 Run) It's the googly this time from Khan and Williamson watchfully keeps it out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads and this is toe-ended towards mid-wicket for one more.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely done! Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. The 50 is also up for Hyderabad.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'Catch. catch' is the shout from Matthew Wade but it's in the gap. Fuller and around off, Sharma lofts it in front of square on the off side and picks up another lovely boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, on middle. Kane Williamson nudges it through mid on and calls for just a single, which they get with ease.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan starts off with a quicker delivery on the pads. Sharma turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
DRINKS! The last two overs of the Powerplay have got Hyderabad back into the game but not the tricky period starts! The fielders will be spreaded out and it will be interesting to see how the game goes along from here. Can Hyderabad continue the momentum? Gujarat will try and break this stand. Can they do so?
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over and 17 runs come off it. Around off, bunted out on the off side for a quick single by Sharma. At the end of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 42/0!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Abhishek Sharma and Lockie Ferguson seems out of sorts at the moment. Pacy delivery, short of a length and cramping the batter. Sharma hangs back and just nudges it fine, past short third man for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled down leg and Abhishek Sharma flicks it straight to the man at short fine leg. A few inches on either side and that would have been a boundary as well.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! Outside off and on a length, Sharma waits and then guides it past point. Another boundary. It is just the placement. Lovely stroke.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely guided and the outfield is just lightning quick. All the pressure built up in the first four overs seems to be released now. Length, outside off and just timed through covers for a boundary by Sharma.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Abhishek Sharma greets Lockie Ferguson with a boundary. Full and wide, at 143.1 kph and Sharma thumps it over cover-point for a boundary.
