Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, whipped away to deep square leg for one more by Hardik Pandya.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and angled in at the toes at 147 clicks. Miller works it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, at 147.7 kph and angling into off. Miller with a solid block off the front foot.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length, around the hips and nudged away behind square on the leg side for an easy brace by Miller.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length, around the top of off and at almost 148 clicks. Pandya hangs back and tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS! It has been good from Hyderabad so far! They are into the middle order of Gujarat and have not let them score freely too. However, they know the two out there are really dangerous and they can takes the game away from them. Hyderabad though need just the one wicket and they would believe they can restrict Gujarat to a score which could be termed as under par. A really interesting phase awaits.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery around middle. Miller leans in to make the block.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Tossed up, around off. Pandya gets a leading edge as he looks to straight drive and the ball goes well past a diving Markram. Single taken.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 maximums in the tournament's history for Hardik Pandya! Dragged down from Markram and Pandya just launches it into orbit. The ball flies over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Off the mark straightaway. Markram spears it in on middle from 'round the wicket. Miller works it down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle and leg, pushed down the ground for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Markram starts off with a quicker delivery, on off. Pandya pushes it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umran Malik goes even quicker and it's just too hot to handle for Matthew Wade. Malik comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a fuller delivery at more than 149 clicks and this is on middle stump. Wade looks to work it away leg side but the ball sneaks past the willow and crashes into the pads. There is a huge appeal and the finger is raised. Wade starts walking off. David Miller is the next man in.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Pacy delivery, just back of a length and around off. Pandya looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to the fielder at third man. Single taken.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, at 144.3 kph and Hardik blocks it out.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crashed away! Short but just not short enough. Hardik Pandya shows fast hands as he connects the pull shot well and picks up a boundary through the mid-wicket region.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A half-volley at 147.7 kph and Hardik Pandya and timed it perfectly. Hardik leans into the cover drive and gets it through the cover region for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Geez, that's a fiery start from Umran Malik. Malik comes steaming in and starts off with a spicy short ball. The ball just climbs onto Hardik as he looks to pull but he gets hit flush on the grill of the helmet. Hardik seems fine though.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Top over from Sundar, just the four singles off it. On a length, on off and Hardik punches it through extra cover for one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) They think about two but have to settle for the single. On middle, pushed towards mid-wicket by Wade.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely played. Shorter this time from Sundar, close to the off stump. Hardik hangs back and steers it down to third man for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, worked away towards Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Pandya stands tall and punches it towards mid on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding into the pads. Wade presses forward and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Washington Sundar (1-0-6-0) is back on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the up and a boundary to end the first 6! Even-stevens after it. Length and on off, Pandya shows the full face of the bat, he hits it on the up and wide of mid off for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That is a good delivery! Length and on off, it comes back in. Pandya lunges and looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
The skipper, Hardik Pandya walks out at number 4.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Extra bounce does the job for T Natarajan and he strikes in his first over yet again! Gets Sai Sudharsan who played so well in the last game! Length and on off, this one probably holds in the surface too a little and also takes off. Sai looks to push at it, he tries to stroke it on the up, it goes off the splice and straight to mid off where Kane Williamson takes it. This is a really good comeback after that poor first over from Hyderabad. Still two balls to go though in the Powerplay.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well timed! Angled into the pads, Sai Sudharsan works it through square leg, this one is in the gap and it is a very fast outfield and hence, it races away.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A single in the end! Length and on off, Wade guides it to point. He takes off but is sent back. The throw is not a good one from the fielder at point as he has a shy at the batter's end. The man backing up is in the deep so a run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Timed well but for no runs! T Natarajan goes full and attacks the stumps like he does, this is pushed to mid on.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Gujarat Titans are 80/3. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.