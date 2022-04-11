Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on the body this time. Pooran looks to pull and manages to clear the man at backward square leg. One more.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, over middle. Markram pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, driven down to long on for a single. 15 runs came off that over and Hyderabad now need 13 runs off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running yet again and this is smart cricket from the two batters at the crease. On middle, worked towards mid-wicket for two more.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, at 146 kph and pushed towards covers for a single.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy as! Around the hips again, Nicholas Pooran just helps it on its way and the ball flies over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. 17 needed now off 15 balls.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pooran misses the flick this time and a wide is called. Hyderabad inching closer now.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Nicholas Pooran! At 145 clicks and on the pads. Pooran flicks it away off his hips and past the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Was that put down? It seems like it. Spicy short ball from Lockie Ferguson at 140 clicks and Nicholas Pooran is taken by surprise. Pooran looks to hook but the ball pops up off the handle of the bat and just behind the bowler. Ferguson runs behind and tries to catch it over his shoulder but fails to hang on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Over middle, turned through mid on for just a single this time. Hardik Pandya finishes off his spell with a wicket in his final over and now 28 runs are required off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Nicholas Pooran calls for two right away and gets it with ease. Around leg stump, just nudged away into the huge gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length and around off. Markram taps it towards point and sets off for a quick single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Around off, driven through covers for a couple of runs by Aiden Markram.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Markram gets cramped a bit and keeps it out on the off side.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya gets rid of his opposite number and maybe, just maybe there's a twist in the tale. Hardik bowls it on a good length, outside off and it is the off-cutter. Kane Williamson who has seemed in control goes chasing after it and tries to thump it over the long on fence. The ball comes off the toe end of the bat and flies towards long on where Rahul Tewatia takes a simple catch. Williamson departs after a brilliant knock but Gujarat have the opening they needed. 34 needed off 23 balls.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Ferguson goes full and straight now at 144.1 kph. Kane Williamson pushes it down to long on for a single. 34 needed now off 24 balls. It's Hyderabad's game to lose from here.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower bumper, outside off and Williamson is beaten by the lack of pace.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Full and wide, Williamson times it exquisitely through extra cover for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ferguson almost bowled it perfectly but it's just a bit too high. Slower one, banged in and Williamson was comprehensively beaten Wide called though.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to bring up the fifty! Class from Kane Williamson and that is a top shot. Lockie Ferguson bows this one at almost 145 clicks and outside off. Williamson shuffles and scoops it over the keeper's head for a biggie.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Williamson keeps it out.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Back of a length, it's a 135 kph off-cutter and Nicholas Pooran gets taken by surprise. The ball comes off the handle of the bat and falls safely around the vacant point region. Single taken.
