Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Just the one ball to go in this over, can Rashid get a breakthrough?
14.4 overs (1 Run) Two more! On off, the googly, Pooran guides it to point for one.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Yet again this is tossed up on middle, it is mistimed completely down to long on. Two again.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) This lands short! Lucky escape! The leg break, it lands on middle, Pooran looks to go downtown, it goes off the inner half towards wide long on. They go for two, Pooran has to rush. The throw goes to the keeper but it is a long way away from the stumps. A little straighter and would have been close.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
Rashid Khan (3-0-21-1) comes back in to finish his spell.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Just the one! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but gets an underedge on the off side, a single. Can he now close out the over? He has come back well after that biggie
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Angles it into the batter, it is hit down to long on for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! This was there to be hit! Shorter and outside off, Pooran carves it out towards deep cover for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! Need more! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped but to covers.
Oh no! This seems bad. Rahul Tripathi seems to be in agonizing pain and is flat on the ground. The physio is out again and Tripathi is receiving some more treatment. The umpires take this opportunity to call for the Drinks break as well. Hyderabad seem to be on top of proceedings here and with just one wicket lost, they can now start to go hard at the bowling as well. Kane Williamson along with Rahul Tripathi has done a stellar job and Gujarat are desperate for a wicket here. Can they get it before it's too late? 59 needed in 41 balls. Tripathi is in conversation with Brian Lara and he is off! Nicholas Pooran comes in and sadly Tripathi has to walk back to the pavilion as they don't want to risk a worse injury.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The ball sails over the fence but Rahul Tripathi is down on the ground! Lovely shot but Rahul has probably cramped up! Tossed up on off, this is lofted over the cover fence for a biggie. Just the 59 needed now. Hyderabad's game from here.
Rahul Tewatia to have a bowl now.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This lands short! Outside off, Rahul rocks back, upper cuts it, it flies towards third man. The fielder holds back and takes it on the bounce. A single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Sensational batting! On middle, Williamson walks across and works it through mid-wicket for two.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is nailed! That went a long way. Colossal hit! On middle, Williamson pulls it high and over the square leg fence for a biggie.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Luck favoring Hyderabad at the moment! Williamson steps out and this is bowled short. It is pulled over the keeper's head and carries all the way.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Dots is what will build pressure! On middle, length. Williamson swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Rahul Tripathi seems to be struggling with cramps or a muscle issue. The area behind the knee is the one in question and the physio is out to have a look. Tripathi is getting that area strapped and after a short delay, all seems to be fine. Hardik Pandya (2-0-5-0) brings himself back into the attack as well.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single again and the run rate needed has gone over 10! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Just another single! Flatter and on off, Rahul guides it towards short third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Rashid is being played cautiously! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Lot of turn there! It lands outside off and spins back in, this is worked through square leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Leading edge! Rahul did not pick that! It is a leg spinner, it lands on middle, Rahul looks to work it on the leg as he feels it is googly, it goes off a soft leading edge on the off side.
10.6 overs (0 Run) That is a really good over from Ferguson! The ball to swung back in there. It starts on off and tails back in. Williamson looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. He takes off for a run but is sent back in time.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Was that a chance? That wobbled though! Not easy. On a length and around off, this lands and moves away. Williamson is beaten as he tries to defend. The ball was angling in but then moves away in the end. Goes between the gloves of Wade and hits him on the chest. He is in a little pain and the batters take one in the end. A bye. Good awarnesss from Rahul.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On a length and around off, defended.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Impact was just outside off! Not sure what Rahul was trying to play! He walks across completely and Ferguson goes full and around off. Rahul looks to play the paddle scoop but misses and gets hit on the boot. Half an appeal but turned down. It goes on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Length and on off, this one takes off after landing. Rahul guides it to point by taking one hand off the handle.
