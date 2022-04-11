Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Umran Malik goes 39 in his 4. An expensive spell for him! Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Takes one! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! On off, Abhinav Manohar guides it to point.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! This is frustrating for Malik and Williamson! That flew between the keeper and the first slip fielder! Shorter and on off, Abhinav Manohar backs away and pokes at it, it goes off the outside edge between the two and into the fence. Two boundaries in a row.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the problem with pace! The edges just fly away! Short and outside off, Abhinav Manohar slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge over first slip and down to the third man fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) That is well bowled! Full and on middle, Abhinav Manohar jams it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Outside off, Manohar guides it down to third man and takes one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another good short one, gets big on Pandya, he mistimes the pull through mid-wicket for one. Jansen using his height well.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to go full, maybe catch Pandya by surprise. It is down the leg side though and it is wided.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, Abhinav Manohar pulls it down to fine leg and takes one. He is off the mark.
Abhinav Manohar is the next batter in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Marco Jansen gets his countryman! That is a vital wicket at this stage! Gujarat would have been expecting Miller to give them a good finish but he falls! Well bowled by Jansen, he has a knack of taking big wickets. Dhoni in the last game and now Miller! David steps down the track and that is spot. Jansen bowls it short and on the body. Miller pulls it hard but towards mid-wicket. Abhishek Sharma who dropped one earlier, takes a really good catch diving to his left. Can Hyderabad keep Gujarat under 170 now?
13.2 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A good stop in the end! Shorter and outside off, Miller slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down towards third man. Umran Malik runs to his right and pushes it back in. Saves three for his side. Good work eventually.
Marco Jansen (2-0-13-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a really good over for Gujarat! Shorter and on off, Miller guides it down to third man and takes one. The platform is set now for the two to launch.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss now on middle, this is worked down to long on for one. Sensible batting.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Pandya pushes it wide of the sweeper cover fielder for two.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! 9 from the last two balls and all the pressure that was built has been given away! A full one and on middle, this is whipped wide of mid on and into the fence.
12.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That is not what Hyderabad would have wanted! That has released all the pressure that was building! A short one on middle, this one takes off after landing. Pandya bails out of the pull, it goes over Pooran and into the fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Dots are building up here! Something has to give! ON middle, this is worked to mid on. A wicket or a big shot is on its way.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! On middle, this is played towards cover for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Miller guides it towards point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another run! On off, Pandya guides it through point for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A little too short, good pace. Miller lets it go. Wided.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, defended.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Miller defends it onto the ground.
T Natarajan (1-0-9-1) comes back in to replace Umran Malik.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Miller works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Sundar continues to keep it tight.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Outside off, Pandya looks to cut, this one holds in the surface a touch, it goes down to long off for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! On middle, this one lands and takes off. Pandya works it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! This lands on off, turns away a little. Miller pushes at it, it goes off the outer half towards point for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandya pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Pandya looks to play it fine but hits it straight to short fine leg.
