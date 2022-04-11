Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So a good comeback from Shami after going for 10 from the first two balls! Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Not timed that well! Two! Angled into the pads, Sharma whips it over mid-wicket and takes two.
4.4 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Stunning! Length and on middle, this lands and moves away. Sharma is beaten all ends up as he tries to block.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Williamson works it through square leg for one. They did think about two but opt against it.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is nailed! What a hit that is! Short and on the body, Williamson swivels and pulls it hard, it sails over the square leg fence for a biggie. 10 from the first two balls. Shami under pressure.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Will that break the shackles? A welcome, welcome boundary! Short and on middle, Williamson pulls it through mid-wicket, no one there and it races away. A boundary to begin the over, can they make it into a big one now?
3.6 overs (1 Run) Outstanding fielding! Length and on off, Williamson hits it on the up, Miller dives to his right and saves at least two more. Such things just keep the pressure on. Another excellent over. Run rate needed is already above 9, almost nearing 10.
3.5 overs (1 Run) No fielder there! Shorter and on middle, Sharma looks to pull, it hits the splice and lobs on the leg side. A run taken.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Sharp bowling and sharp fielding! The single is not stopped though! Sees Williamson come down the track and Hardik bowls it short and on the body, Williamson pushes it towards point and calls for one. The fielder gets to the ball and hits the stumps at the bowler's end but Williamson is well in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap! Shorter and on off, Williamson guides it to point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled again! Tucking Abhishek Sharma for room by attacking the body. This is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from Gujarat! They are squeezing. The fielders are onto the ball in a flash and they are closing in on the batter! On a length and around off, this is pushed to covers.
2.6 overs (1 Run) He does! Bowls it closer to the batter, cramps him for room. Sharma guides it down to third man for one. Just the two from the over. One gets the feeling that Hyderabad have to step on the gas now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the over so far! On middle, this is kept out. Can Shami end it well?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder yet again! Shorter and outside off, Sharma waits and then guides it to point. Something has to give now. Far too many dots.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Pressure building here! Shorter and outside off, Sharma waits and then guides it to point.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shami probably got away with one there! This is short and it bounces well over. Sharma leaves it alone.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Sharma defends. A dot to end a tidy over from Hardik.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! On off, Williamson drops it on the off side and takes one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good Test match bowling from Hardik! Starts on the 5th stump channel and then moves it away. Left alone.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from Hardik! On a length and around off, Williamson blocks it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Some swing again, really nice shape, fuller and outside off. Left alone well.
The skipper, Hardik Pandya to start from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Sharma guides it to point. 4 from the first over then.
0.5 over (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Williamson works it through mid-wicket for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) If he did not hit it, it is close is what Wade says and that looked very close! There were two noises but it was nowhere near the bat. Maybe a little high! Length and on off, this lands and comes back in. Williamson looks to defend but misses to get hit above the flap. An appeal but turned down. The replay shows that the ball was hitting the top of off and hitting enough to get the on-field decision overturned.
0.3 over (0 Run) That is a lovely delivery! This starts around off and then shapes away wonderfully. Left alone.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Williamson is off the mark too! On the pads, Williamson clips it through square leg for a couple.
0.1 over (1 Run) Almost a wicket! In the end, a single and Hyderabad along with Sharma get underway! Fuller and outside off, Sharma looks to drive, it hits the inside edge and goes on the leg side for one.
