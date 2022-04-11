Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Gujarat skipper, Hardik Pandya says that they would have bowled first as well just because of the dew factor but batting first is fine too. Adds that the process matters more than results and if they put the hard work in, the results do come. About Rahul Tewatia, he says that he's right up there as a finisher and he works hard day in and day out. Also informs that they are going with the same playing XI.
Kane Williamson the captain of Hyderabad says that they will have a bowl first as there is potential for dew. He adds that they have improved in the last couple of matches and will look to improve further. Mentions that they play across four different grounds and hence have to be adaptable. Informs that there are no changes to the playing XI.
Gujarat Titans (Unchanged XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Unchanged XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga is pitchside. He says that the match will be played on pitch one and the dimensions are different from the last game here. Adds that there is a bit of grass but it is a bit patchy as well. Reckons that there will be a bit of bounce and scoring runs inside the Powerplay is the key as spin will be effective in the middle overs due to the dryness of the surface.
Gujarat have had a dream start to the tournament. They have won three out of the three games they have played and are favourites heading into this game as well. Hyderabad though come into this after winning their last game against Chennai and their confidence will be high. Hyderabad look a lot more complete as a team than they were last year but can they topple a Gujarat side that is filled with superstars of the modern generation?
The Indian T20 League is moving along smoothly and we now head into game 21 and it is a clash between two sides who are on the opposite ends of the table. One is in the top three and the other is languishing in the bottom half. Hyderabad will be taking on Gujarat. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Gujarat Titans are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.