Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022encounter scheduled to be played on May 1, Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. SRH are placed at the fourth spot with five wins from 8 matches while CSK are languishing at the ninth spot with 2 wins from as many games. CSK will now be led by MS Dhoni after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy duties and handed it to Dhoni.

When will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 1.

Where will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)