Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar recently offered his thoughts on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) naming Faf du Plessis as their captain ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season. Du Plessis was on Saturday named RCB captain, with Virat Kohli having stepped down from the role after the IPL 2021 season. South Africa batter Du Plessis was acquired by RCB for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2022 auction last month. The Proteas star represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season and was a crucial member as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

Speaking of Du Plessis' appointment to the role during a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar lavished praise on the South Africa star.

"Loads of captaincy experience, loads of leadership qualities you see in Faf du Plessis. I am not surprised at all. He has taken the South African team together," Gavaskar said.

"Remember, there was a time when South African cricket was in a bit of a turmoil but he managed to get the players together and take South Africa right up to the top. A terrific decision by RCB to hand the captaincy to Faf du Plessis," he added.

A player with a lot of experience, Du Plessis will be a pivotal figure for the franchise in the upcoming season and was recently backed by RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

"We see him as a highly experienced player at the top of the order. It allows us to look at how we balance our side," Hesson said in a video posted on RCB's social media handles last month.

"He is also a really important leader in the group so really delighted to have him," he further added.