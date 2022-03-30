Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer from Siraj, around middle and leg, Russell sits underneath it. At the halfway mark, Kolkata are 76/6!
9.5 overs (0 Run) A near-yorker on middle, Dre Russ digs it out back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Back of a length, around off, Andre Russell rocks back inside the crease again and slams it to the deep cover fence.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Digs it in short, around middle and leg, Russell stands deep inside the crease and then leaves. The keeper fails to collect and they get two byes.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and works it behind square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Top effort in the field! Short in length and outside off, Billings runs it down to third man. Harshal makes a sliding stop near the fence. The ball though again starts to approach the rope. He recovers from his slide, dives and pulls it back yet again. The replays find everything clean and it's only two runs for Kolkata.
Andre Russell is the next batter in as Mohammed Siraj is back on. He has given away 12 runs in his two overs so far and has taken an important wicket of Ajinkya Rahane.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! SOUND OF TIMBER! Wanindu Hasaranga is on fire! A well-disguised googly from him, it lands on a fuller length around off and seeing that Sheldon Jackson commits himself forward for a booming cover driver. The ball though pitches, turns the other way, beats the inside half of his bat and shatters the stumps. Completely bamboozled the batter with his variation.
Drinks break! Just the start Bangalore needed with the ball after their bowlers had an off day in the previous game. They came out with better plans and more importantly the execution in the middle was spot on. Five wickets down and that includes a big one of Kolkata skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Kolkata have a tough task ahead of them from hereon and they need something special from the likes of Sam Billings and Andre Russell to take them to a par score, at least. Sheldon Jackson is the next man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT POINT! Hasaranga has two and Kolkata have now lost half their side. The Lankan dishes out a fuller delivery, turning away, Narine rocks back to heave it over the leg side but gets a top edge instead. It loops tamely towards point and Akash Deep takes the simplest of catches. Akash has been in the thick of things this evening. Kolkata in tatters!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a return catch! Floated and full, around off and spinning away, Billings gets forward to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. It flies past the diving bowler and goes to long off. They cross.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Turning back in from around off, a touch short in length and cramping the batter for room, Sam defends it back.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy pickings for the Englishman! A gift from Hasaranga, around off, Billings gives the charge and clobbers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Billing reverse-sweeps it through point for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Width on offer outside off, short in length, Narine throws his bat at it but fails to connect. 12 from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, on a good length, Sam tucks it behind square leg and opens his account with a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length around off, Narine hammers it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, this time Narine withdraws his pull shot.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the top edge! Not convincing but this is how he bats. Short and around off, Narine tries to pull but it takes the top edge and flies all the way over third man. Lucky boundary but at this stage, Kolkata will take everything.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a magnificent shot from Narine! He is not going to get bogged down and will play his shots. A touch short in length, around middle and off, Narine hangs on the back foot and whacks it over mid off. 50 up!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. Top over from the Lankan magician!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw but the finger has stayed down. Flighted and full, on middle and turning back in, Billings has not picked it and is hit on the pads as he draws forward to defend. The appeal is not entertained, maybe going down.
Sam Billings is the next man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shreyas holes out! Wicket number 4 goes down for Kolkata and they are staring down the barrel. A very ordinary shot selection from the skipper given the condition of his team. Loopy and full, landing close to off, Shreyas attacks it and tries to power it over long on. He though doesn't get the elevation and it's a simple catch for Faf du Plessis in the deep. Bangalore are all over Kolkata at the moment.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, around off and turning away, Narine rocks back and punches it in front of square on the off side for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A touch flatter and shorter on middle, Shreyas goes back and taps it down to the off side for a quick run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and around off, Shreyas Iyer presses forward and defends it to the off side.
Will we see Mohammed Siraj bowling another over? No, it is time for some spin now. Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Narine defends it back from the crease. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are struggling at 44/3!
Sunil Narine is the next man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Excellent running catch from David Willey and Kolkata lose their third wicket. Nitish Rana once again attempts to take on the bowler with his pull shot but gets dismissed. Akash Deep digs it in short, around off at 140 clicks, Rana's pull shot only fetches a top edge and the ball flies behind square leg. David Willey is stationed at short fine leg, he immediately runs across to his right and completes the catch with a slide. Brilliant work, Kolkata are in early trouble.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, around middle and off, Rana goes back and defends it to the off side.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good placement! A low full toss wide outside off, Nitish Rana reaches out for it and steers it behind backward point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and close to off, angling away, Rana steps back to make room and have a big go at it but misses. Called a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming...
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Rana opens his account with a biggie. Making his intentions clear very early. Short in length, around off, Nitish rocks back and rockets it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, Shreyas drives it to the right of cover-point and steals a single.
