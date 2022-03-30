Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
...THE RUN CHASE…
Right then, Bangalore need 129 runs to win and open their account this season. It's a very straightforward target and with the dew setting in, this chase can end pretty quickly. That said, in this notorious format, anything can happen. Stay tuned for the second innings...
Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-20-4) comes up for a quick chat. The Lankan says that he is not used to playing in these kinds of big Leagues and adds that he is happy to become the leading wicket-taker this season. Mentions that the pitches are quite good for batting and the straight boundaries are shorter, so he just tried to bowl his normal length. He picks Shreyas Iyer's wicket as his favourite. Regarding a couple of misfields from him, Wanindu Hasaranga has an embarrassing smile on his face and replies that it happens on the field and also blames the dew a little bit.
Faf du Plessis will be delighted with the way his bowling unit has bounced back after the last game. There was a spark in their performance, a willingness to show their quality and execute the plans. Wanindu Hasaranga got the best returns as a bowler but the rest also were equally impressive, barring Shahbaz who was put to the sword by Andre Russell. Right from winning the toss to decimating Kolkata for just 128, Bangalore have done everything right and would now hope to complete the chase without any hiccups.
A little recovery towards the end but it won't be wrong to say that Kolkata were blown away this evening! No doubt, Bangalore bowled with a lot of planning and discipline but they were also assisted by some very ordinary shot selection. It was a steady procession of wickets and not even once did Kolkata look to have any semblance of control. Perhaps they aimed too high given the conditions will be wet later in the evening and went for the big shots without even sizing up the conditions. The stand for the last wicket was worth 27 runs - the best of the Kolkata innings, and that has handed them a score to fight with, at least.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Akash Deep nails a yorker and cleans him up! Akash Deep decides to go with his pacy delivery and bowls a yorker on leg. Umesh Yadav goes for a big heave across the line but misses. The ball clips his pads and shatters the stumps. It has been a handy little knock from Umesh Yadav but still a below-par total for Kolkata. They are all out for 128!
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another misfield by Hasaranga, this time in the deep. You can call it a schoolboy error from an international player. Slower one, fuller in length and outside off, Yadav hammers it square of the wicket on the off side. Wanindu Hasaranga rushes across to his right, over-runs it a bit and then the ball spins away from him to find the fence. Embarrassing, to say the least.
18.3 overs (0 Run) And again. Action replay of the previous ball. Fuller and outside off, Yadav tries his best to drill it through the off side but misses.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full in length and wide outside off, Umesh goes hard at it but connects only with thin air.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These are crucial runs for Kolkata! A full toss around off, Umesh is no mug with the bat, he latches onto it and muscles it over wide long on for a biggie.
Akash Deep (3-0-35-2) is back on.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short and close to off, Varun jumps and tries to guide it down to third man but misses. 8 from the over. 4-2-11-2, Harshal Patel is done with the ball.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Hasaranga is the culprit. Short in length, outside off and slower in pace, Varun Chakaravarthy reaches out for it and slaps it towards point. The Lankan spinner misfields and concedes a boundary. Probably, a bad bounce.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Width on offer outside off, Varun Chakaravarthy once again chances his arms, throws his bat at it but gets nothing.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, helped to mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Harshal Patel attempts for a yorker but it turns out to be a full toss outside off, Varun Chakaravarthy throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, defended from the back foot.
16.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for an LBW! But it seems that no one else is interested apart from Siraj! Lands on a length, on middle and leg. Yadav is trapped on his crease as he looks to defend. He misses it and the ball hits his pads. There is a big appeal by Siraj but the umpire says no. Siraj tries to convince his skipper to take a review but Faf du Plessis is not interested. Dot ball!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valuable runs for Kolkata! This is full, on leg. Umesh Yadav heaves it across the line but gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller outside off. Varun Chakaravarthy drives but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards the third man fence and the fielder is put very fine there. He stops it and a single is taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short on off, Varun Chakaravarthy hits it towards the off side without much timing again.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, a mistimed pull shot by Varun Chakaravarthy goes to mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, forced down to long on for a run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A late shout for an lbw! Not given and it has been reviewed. Harshal Patel serves a very full ball on off, Varun Chakaravarthy digs it out. However, surprisingly, Bangalore go for a review for an LBW. The replays roll in and they show that it has hit the middle of the bat clearly. So Varun Chakaravarthy will continue. Have to say, this can be counted as one of the poorest reviews ever in any form of cricket.
Change in bowling. Mohammed Siraj (3-0-19-1) returns to the attack.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again on middle, Varun Chakaravarthy lets it go again. He looks at the umpire as he thinks it is a wide but a dot ball in the end.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Varun Chakaravarthy sways away from the line of the ball.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Gets lucky this time! A slow full toss on middle. Yadav works it straight to short fine leg. A single taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is fuller on off. Varun Chakaravarthy drives it to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Umesh Yadav looks to pull but does so without much timing and the ball goes towards long on for a single.
