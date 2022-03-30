Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! But a very good one for Kolkata, 16 from it! A flatter and quicker one, on off. Southee blocks it off the front foot. Russell will be on strike now.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on leg. Russell clips it to deep square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two sixes in the over, so far! Bangalore need to be careful here! Fuller, outside off. Andre Russell gets under it and tonks it over long off for a maximum.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) This is shorter and outside off. Russell slaps it to deep extra cover for a couple.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is delivered way outside off. Andre Russell leaves it alone and the umpire calls it wide.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Something for Kolkata to cheer for! A quicker delivery, flatter and on middle, Russell goes down on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Till the time he is there, Kolkata still can get to a challenging total.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off to start. Russell defends it right back to the bowler.
Change in bowling. Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Wanindu Hasaranga from this end.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Southee looks to cut it away but misses. Harshal begins with a wicket maiden.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off, slower in pace. Tim Southee blocks it out.
Tim Southee is in next.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Harshal Patel strikes in his first over! Kolkata batters keep going for their shots and keep throwing their wickets away. A shorter delivery around off. Billings goes for a horizontal bat shot as he looks to pull it. The ball goes off the top edge of his blade towards long on and Virat Kohli there takes an easy catch. Kolkata needed Billings to bat deep but unfortunately for them, it all comes down to Russell now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A trademark slower delivery this time! Back of a length, outside off. Billings looks to guide it towards the off side but gets beaten.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Serves a length delivery, on off, Billings attempts to defend it but does so from the outer half of his bat.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Billings drives it on up but safely to the cover fielder.
Will we get to see Harshal Patel now? Oh yes, we guessed it right.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery on off. Andre Russell blocks it off the front foot.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Andre Russell says enough is enough and goes for a big one. He smashes this 94 metres into the stands. This is tossed up on middle. Andre Russell gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This time fuller, on leg. Andre Russell looks to defend it off the front foot but gets hit on the pad instead.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Goes flatter and slightly shorter on off. Russell blocks it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle again. Billings skips down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga serves this fulller on off. Sam Billings leans forward and defends it.
