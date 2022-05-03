Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday. RCB are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from 10 fixtures, including five wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, Chennai are ninth in the standings with six points from nine outings, including three victories and six defeats.

When will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, May 4.

Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

