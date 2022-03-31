Royal Challengers Bangalore needed 7 runs to win off the last six balls with only three wickets in hand but the experienced Dinesh Karthik held his nerves to hit a six and a four to guide RCB to a three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Karthik was held back for the death overs, and he duly delivered when called upon and RCB captain Faf du Plessis was all praise for the experienced wicketkeeper-batter, even comparing his calmness in the death overs to the legendary MS Dhoni, with whom du Plessis has shared the dressing room with for several years.

"DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. He's probably as cool as MS Dhoni can get in the last five overs," said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

Chasing 129, RCB got off to a tricky start, with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee reducing them to 17/3 with some brilliant bowling in the Powerplay.

RCB had to play watchfully after that, leading to a simple change becoming a low-scoring thriller.

"Very happy. Good win, obviously chasing small scores, you want to be positive and not leave it late, but it was good bowling from their seamers," explained Faf du Plessis.

RCB played their season opener at the same venue and saw their total of 205 chased down by Punjab Kings.

"Tonight there was seam and bounce, the first night it swung a bit more," the RCB skipper said about the difference in the pitch over the two matches.

Despite the win, du Plessis believes that his team should have finished the match better as their bowlers bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128 in 18.5 overs.

"Two-three days ago, it was 200 v 200. Tonight it was 120 v 120, pretty good. In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win," told Faf du Plessis.

Promoted

The Faf du Plessis-led side has registered their first win of the season and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 5.

With inputs from ANI