Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga revealed that his team's batters were looking to score big hits against Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Umran Malik on Sunday. Faf du Plessis' unbeaten knock of 73 and Hasaranga's five-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Umran Malik conceded 25 runs in his two overs, out of which he gave away 20 runs in just one over.

"He (Umran) bowls fast and bowls much back of the length balls, so our batters, especially on this wicket where there was no bounce, were looking for him. When we scored 20 runs in his first over, that put him under a lot of pressure. That's the plan our batters had in their mind," Hasaranga said in a virtual post-match press conference.

The spinner scalped five wickets, which helped RCB in bundling out SRH for 125.

"I am very happy with my position in the team. As I said before, I am a wicket-taking bowler so I try to get wickets in the middle overs, which put the opposition under pressure," said Hasaranga.

Regarding the performance of the Sri Lankan players in IPL 2022, the spinner said that such a tournament would give them experience while performing back home.

"This year, five Sri Lankan players are playing in the IPL and four of us are doing really well, especially Maheesh, Chameera, myself and Bhanuka. So, it's like a good experience for us when we go back and perform in Sri Lanka," said the spinner.

With this win, RCB have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with seven wins out of 12 matches.