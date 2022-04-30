Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it on middle from wide of the crease. Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. Mumbai need 84 runs off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Tilak lunges and turns it to mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked straight to square leg.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Yadav dabs it on the off side for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and on middle. Varma tries to heave first but ends up pushing it to long off for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, it is pushed to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin (2-0-5-1) comes back to bowl.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Varma defends off the inner half of the bat back to Sen.
Suryakumar Yadav has been struck on his left hand. He looks in some serious pain. Out comes the physio with the magic spray. SKY looks fine now and we are good to go!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Overpitched, outside off. Yadav pushes it to mid off and takes off for a quick single. There is a shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses and Yadav gets hit on his stretched hand.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to long leg for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to sweeper cover for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on the pads. Varma flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Varma blocks it out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW and Chahal straightaway asks Samson to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and Yadav survives. This was full and around off, spinning a bit away as well. Yadav steps across and down to sweep but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Still a good review from Chahal and Samson, although it didn't favor them.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, slower and outside off. Yadav knocks it to deep point for a couple of runs.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball and down the leg side. Yadav sweeps it but finds short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Varma punches it to covers for a sharp single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, spinning back in. Varma prods and defends it out.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on off. Varma sweeps it to deep squre leg where Shimron Hetmyer is cozy with his throw. An easy couple and Chahal is not happy.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes to bowl.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time an easy one! A full toss, on the pads. Yadav tickles it to fine leg for an easy boundary. 20 runs coming off the over.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mumbai are pacing things up! Another excellent shot, this time from Suryakumar Yadav! A length ball, around off. Yadav shuffles across, clears his front leg and pulls it very late to the vacant deep square leg region.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, slower one. Varma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How beautiful is this shot! This is full and outside off. Varma lofts it superbly over long off for a biggie. Holds the pose for the cameras to capture as well.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placement! A full ball, dipping on the batter. Yadav whips it and bisects long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Strategic break! After a blistering start from Ishan Kishan, Rajasthan have come back well in the contest, courtesy of some clever bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult. They have managed to get rid of Mumbai's openers and would be looking to keep chipping away with wickets. Mumbai will need a big partnership here, if they are to chase down this tricky total. Daryl Mitchell comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Blocked back to the bowler. Mumbai are 41 for 2, at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, it is hit to cover.
Tilak Varma walks out to bat.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kishan goes now! On a length and angling around off, there is some extra bounce. Kishan looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball balloons to the keeper, Sanju Samson who doesn't have to move much. A simple catch is taken and both the openers are fallen now.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Yadav drops it in front of point for a quick single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the up! A length ball, outside off. Yadav punches it aerially and over covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Yadav misses his flick and gets high on the pads.
