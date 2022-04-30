Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Daryl Mitchell works it through square leg and takes a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg. Jos Buttler flicks it behind square on the leg side and manages only a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on a length, around middle. Daryl Mitchell stays back and nudges it through the leg side. A single taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle. Buttler pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Mitchell taps it in front of square on the off side and takes a quick run.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative from Daryl Mitchell! Tossed up, outside off. Mitchell kneels and reverse-sweeps it past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
Strategic break! Nothing to separate both the teams right now. Buttler is composed with his knock while Mumbai bowlers especially spinners will look to control this next phase as there is some assistance for them.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Daryl Mitchell heaves it wide of the long on fielder. Suryakumar Yadav there does well and keeps it down to just one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Mitchell mistimes his cut shot towards the extra cover fielder.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This is slower, full and on middle. Buttler flicks it towards deep square leg and manages only a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and around off. Daryl Mitchell drives it to long on and rotates the strike.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, on off. Jos Buttler works it to long on and settles for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly short and just outside off. Buttler sits back and cuts it past the backward point fielder for a boundary. Top shot!
Kieron Pollard to bowl now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery, around off. Daryl Mitchell blocks it out. Excellent start from the debutant, just 3 runs and a wicket off the over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Mitchell skips down the track so Kumar Kartikeya drags his length back, around middle. Mitchell manages to work it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
7.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! Floated, around leg. Daryl Mitchell looks to paddle it away yet again but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on leg. Daryl Mitchell paddles it through fine leg for a brace.
Daryl Mitchell is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Samson looks for another big one but ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Tim David at deep cover. Maiden wicket for Kumar Kartikeya and this is a huge moment in this game as Samson was looking so good in the middle for Rajasthan. Samson makes room and looks to go inside-out over extra cover. The length is a bit short, around off. Samson mistimes it uppishly and finds the deep cover fielder who makes no mistake this time around.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Buttler drives it to long off for one run.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! Samson on the charge! This is full and on middle. Samson clears his front leg and hoicks it over the long on fence this time. He makes it look so effortless!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Samson stays back and taps it towards short third man.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Excellent use of the feet from Samson and he sends it sailing way over the long off fence. Tossed up, on off. Samson gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over long off.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This is slower through the air, on a length, around off and turning in late. Buttler misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, on a length, around middle and leg. Buttler looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Buttler kneels and reverse-sweeps it towards the short third man fielder.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, around off. Jos Buttler stands tall and pulls it comfortably along the ground towards deep square leg for a single. Rajasthan are 40/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
A concussion protocol. Jos Buttler gets hit on the helmet and there is a mandatory check-up to follow.
5.5 overs (0 Run) NASTY! A well-directed bumper, around off. Buttler looks to pull but he misses and the ball thuds onto his helmet.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle. Buttler nudges it to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Buttler stays back to block but the ball hits the shoulder of his bat and lands just in front of the mid on fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Nice and full, around off. Buttler drives but the fielder at mid off gets quickly across to his right and saves a certain boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Meredith goes for a yorker but errs in line. This is angled down leg and Buttler misses his flick. Wide called by the umpire.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Meredith starts with a good-length ball, around off. Sanju Samson stays back and steers it to third man for a single.
