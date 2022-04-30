Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That is it from this game! The action from the Indian T20 League continues on Sunday, 1st May and we have another double-header lined up, folks! The first game of the day sees a clash between Delhi and Lucknow and it will commence at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). The second fixture of the day is between Chennai and Hyderabad and that game will begin at 7.30 pm IST (2 pm GMT). We look forward to your company for both these games and make sure you tune in early for the build-up. Till then, cheers and goodbye!
Suryakumar Yadav is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says it was a really important knock as his job was to take the game till the end. Adds that it was a good game for the team, and hopes to win more games in future as well. Tells that he loves to bat at number 3 but at the same time he is quite flexible. Mentions that this win will give a lot of positivity and tells they have to enjoy the moment rather than thinking too much about the next match.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will take this win. Adds that they bowled really well and their bowlers kept applying pressure on Rajasthan's batters. Tells that this was the team with which they played in the first two games but as a side, they wanted to try a few things as they were searching for a perfect combination. Says, had they won some crucial moments in their previous games, they would have ended up on the winning side in those games as well. Mentions that Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya are very brave bowlers and they are very confident in their skills.
Stay tuned for the presentation...
Ishan Kishan is up for a chat. He says it's not an easy time for them but they have to stuck together, and it was a collective effort in this game. Adds that the intent was clear to hit the loose balls and he hopes to win their upcoming games. Tells that the wicket was not easy, so his intent was to give his side a good start. Hopes, they win all the matches from hereon.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan is in for a chat. He says they should have scored more runs as there was dew later on in the game. Adds that different venues are playing in different ways. Tells that batting first was a bit tough on this wicket, as it was two-paced.
Rajasthan pulled things back really nicely after Ishan Kishan put them under pressure. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who took the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult dismissed the well-set Ishan Kishan. However, they were kept at bay for a while and it was only in the 15th over that they got the much-needed wicket of SKY. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen also got into the wickets column but it was too little, too late as the damage was already been done by Mumbai's batters.
Mumbai did get off to a good start and it was Ishan Kishan who came out all guns blazing and took the attack to the opposition. Although, the skipper perished early and Ishan too, got out after scoring 26 runs in no time. Then it was the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma that steadied the ship for Mumbai and it looked like Mumbai will chase down the total with ease. However, both of them got out in quick succession and Kieron Pollard didn't find the middle of the bat either. It was Tim David who played a handy cameo and in the end, it was Daniel Sams who finished things off in style with a biggie. Not a clinical win, but Mumbai badly needed this one.
Finally, the 5-time champions have managed to win a game this season after losing 8 games in a row. Yes, Mumbai now have a 'W' in front of their name. They were cruising along nicely at one point when Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were scoring freely but they lost wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother yet again. They almost made a mess of the chase but the Aussie duo of Daniel Sams and Tim David made sure that Mumbai get a win under their belt.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mumbai end their 8-match losing streak! On a length and just outside off. Sams shuffles across and pulls it hard over square leg for a biggie. Mumbai win by 5 wickets.
Daniel Sams walks out to bat.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This game is not done yet as there is another twist! A length ball, slower and angling around middle and leg. Pollard pulls it flat and to deep backward square leg where Daryl Mitchell dives forward and takes it. The umpires ask Pollard to wait as they check the catch. After numerous replays, the decision comes out against Mumbai's favour as the big screen shows OUT.
Is that a clean catch? Daryl Mitchell is not sure if he has taken it cleanly at fine leg and the umpire has sent it upstairs. The replays roll in and it looks very close. He might have got his fingers underneath the ball. The third umpire gives it OUT.
Who will bowl the last over of the innings? Kuldeep Sen it is.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pollard drags it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Mumbai one hit away now from a victory.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length, on middle, pulled to mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Too full and outside off. Pollard slices this over point for another couple now.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Pollard flicks it hard past the mid-wicket fielder. Long on and deep mid-wicket converge and almost collide as they both try to stop the ball. A couple of runs.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Pollard chips it over extra-cover for a brace.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. David pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Prasidh Krishna (3-0-21-1) is back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller and this is hit to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball targeting the stumps. Kieron works it to mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries the slower one but serves it down the leg side. Left alone.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard! A length ball, outside off. David slaps it hard and over covers for a boundary. 16 needed now off 15 balls.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full ball, outside off. David looks to drive but gets an inside edge, past the off stump and to the fine leg fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, slanting on leg. Pollard fails to tuck it away and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and a leg bye is taken.
Kuldeep Sen (2-0-11-0) comes back to bowl.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and Pollard shuffles and tucks it to square leg for a single. 25 runs needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (0 Run) That turned square! Full and on leg, a leg breaker with sharp spin. Pollard prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, it is pushed to mid on for a quick single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! These both know only one way to release the pressure. Full and on off. David prods and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball and on middle. Pollard leans and looks to defend it but the ball goes off the inner half to square leg and the batters take a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. David punches it to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length around off. Pollard defends it back to Krishna. Pressure building on Mumbai.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too slow, full and down the leg side. Pollard lets it through for a wide.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around leg. Pollard ducks under it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slower and this one nips back in, around middle. Pollard looks to defend but misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. David punches it to point where the fielder dives to his right and half-stops it. A single.
Tim David walks out to bat.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Just what Rajasthan needed, wickets in quick succession. A length ball, on off. Varma looks to heave but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat and to long on where Riyan Parag comes forward and completes the wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Varma steers it to short third man.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 159, are 161/5. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.