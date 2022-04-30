Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
19.4 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW and the decision has been sent upstairs by Mumbai, as they opt for a review. A pinpoint yorker, around leg. Shimron Hetmyer looks to flick but he misses. Ishan Kishan dives to his right and collects the ball cleanly. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball was pitched outside leg. The on-field decision stands.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Hetmyer reaches out and drags it towards long off. He doesn't take a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Boult works it towards mid-wicket and hands the strike to Shimron Hetmyer.
Trent Boult walks out now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ashwin makes room on the off side and Meredith follows him with a short ball. Ashwin gets cramped for room as he tries to hook it. He gets into a tangle and the ball ricochets off the shoulder of his bat and goes straight to Ishan Kishan behind the sticks who makes no mistake.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. Ashwin squeezes it out towards third man and takes a run.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely worked! A very low full toss, around off. Ashwin stays low and just guides it past the diving man at backward point for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer drills it to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A full ball, around off. Ashwin digs it out towards cover and rotates the strike.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An off-pace ball, full and around off. Ashwin stays low and goes inside-out over extra cover for a boundary. These are crucial runs for Rajasthan.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it to deep cover and settles for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Ashwin has a wild swing at it but he fails to make any connection.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper, around off. Ravichandran Ashwin hangs back and looks to ramp it over the keeper but he misses. Wide called for height.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Ashwin has picked the bones out of that one! What a clean strike! On a length, around off. Ashwin stays back and lofts it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer stays back and taps it towards short third man for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ashwin guides it to third man and takes a run.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A short ball, around off. Ravichandran Ashwin sits back and just ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The hero from the last match goes for a cheap score this time. A length ball, around off. It was there to be hit and Riyan Parag goes for the pull but was cramped there. He hits it flat and to deep mid-wicket where Daniel Sams takes it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Riyan Parag guides it to third man and settles for a run.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Parag works it behind square on the off side and comes back for the second run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer steers it to third man for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, angling in from off. Shimron Hetmyer stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull but he misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, just outside off. Shimron Hetmyer has a poke at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
Riyan Parag walks out. Also, Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hrithik Shokeen has the last laugh as he gets rid of the dangerous Jos Buttler! Another ball that is well outside off. It is full and Buttler reaches out to whack it over long off. It takes the bottom half of the bat and lobs up in the air towards long off. Suryakumar Yadav there takes a simple catch. Much-needed wicket this for Mumbai. End of a brilliant knock from Buttler.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shokeen changes his angle and comes 'round the wicket. He serves a quicker ball, well outside off. Buttler lets it be but the umpire does not signal a wide.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shokeen goes for a quicker ball but he ends up serving a juicy full toss, outside off. Buttler bludgeons it over the long off fence this time. Four maximums in a row and the young man is under pressure.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that three in a row! Another ball that is full and around leg. Buttler sends it sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! This is tossed up, on middle. Buttler sits back and just eases it over the bowler's head for a maximum. These are ominous signs for Mumbai.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Brilliant use of the feet! Flatter ball, on off. Buttler comes down the track and tonks it way over the long on fence for a biggie.
