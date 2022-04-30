Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic break! It looks like finally Mumbai will be tasting a victory. Suryakumar Yadav is batting brilliantly and he is well supported by Tilak Varma. They still have firepower to come up and it is now Mumbai's game to win. Rajasthan need quick wickets to pile some pressure.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That made a cracking sound off the bat! Tossed up, in the slot, around off. Suryakumar Yadav gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks it over the long on fence for a massive biggie.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, outside off. Tilak Varma works it to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, on a length, outside off. SKY cuts it but Kuldeep Sen at backward point does well to keep it to just one, by diving to his right.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, on a length, on middle. Varma eases it to long on and rotates the strike.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A carrom ball, full and on middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge towards cover. The batters cross ends.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Tilak Varma plays the switch-hit towards deep cover for only a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good-length ball, around the fifth stump channel. SKY hangs back and looks to cut hard but he fails to make any connection. 57 runs needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Varma nudges it around the corner and takes a run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Tilak Varma sits back to block but he misses and gets hit high on his pad.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Tilak Varma cuts it behind square on the off side for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where Varma intended it to go but he will take that! A length ball, around leg. Varma stays back and looks to whip it through the leg side but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards fine leg for a boundary.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, around off. Tilak Varma looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Varma cuts it to deep point and takes a run. 64 runs needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards deep cover for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. SKY waits for the ball to turn and then taps it towards point.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Top effort from Trent Boult in the deep! Floated, around leg. SKY sweeps it behind square on the leg side. Boult at deep square leg, moves to his right, puts in a dive and saves a couple of runs for his side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on middle and turning away late. SKY looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit high on his pad.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Floated, full and around middle. SKY kneels and slog-sweeps it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between these two batters.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. SKY steers it to third man and takes a single. Mumbai need 74 runs off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. SKY drives but finds the mid off fielder.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Varma nudges it through mid-wicket and settles for a single.
10.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! A bumper, around middle but well over the batter's head. Tilak Varma lets it be. Sanju Samson behind the sticks fails to grab the ball and the ball races away to the fence.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, around leg. Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls behind square on the leg side for a leg bye.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on middle. Tilak Varma tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
