Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to finish the spell! Fuller ball, outside off. Hetmyer gets low and drives bit the fielder at point dives to his left and stops it. 11 runs off the Sams' last over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length and around off. Jos guides it to point for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy one! Full toss, down the leg side. Buttler helps it away fine to the fine leg fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off, slower again. Hetmyer wrists it through square leg for one.
14.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Extra runs! Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Hetmyer fails to ramp it away. The keeper jumps but cannot get his gloves on it. A boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Hetmyer hops and drops it to point.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mumbai find a wicket at a crucial time. A length ball, around middle, Sams rolls his fingers on it. Daryl Mitchell looks to heave it but splices it in the air and inside the ring where the birthday boy, Rohit Sharma at covers takes it. Even Daryl Mitchell was struggling with his innings and he takes the long walk back to the pavilion now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) This one is short and around off, it skids through. Buttler positions to pull this but gets a bottom edge and it drops on the off side. A superb spell from Kumar Kartikeya in his first outing. He finishes with figures of 4-0-19-1.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this time Daryl Mitchell hits it to long on.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Buttler works it to long on for a single.
Halt in play. There seems to be some issue with the sight screen behind the keeper. Kumar Kartikeya complains about it to the umpire, as the advertisement on the sight scree is coming in the eye-line of the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short and outside off. Mitchell hits it to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle, leg spinner. Mitchell looks to heave as he clears his front leg but misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, quicker and on off. Buttler skips down and pushes it to covers for a single.
Strategic break! Mumbai have bowled well so far and they have managed to keep Buttler quiet. The pitch seems to be a bit on the slower side and hence, Buttler would want to bat deep and take his side to a respectable total. Mumbai will need to keep chipping away with wickets as Rajasthan do have some power-hitters to follow as well.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads. Buttler flicks it off his pads and to square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, outside off, drilled down to long off for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, on middle. Mitchell pulls it along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller ball, down the leg side. Mitchell misses his glance.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, punched to covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, on leg, Jos turns it on the leg side for a single.
Daniel Sams (2-0-15-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off, Buttler fetches it to long on for one more. Another superb over from the debutant.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and around off. Buttler smashes it hard but straight to the extra-cover fielder. The umpires are just checking for a no ball but Kumar Kartikeya has his foot behind the line.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and spinning around off. Mitchell tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Bit of width given, outside off. Buttler drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Buttler drops it to covers.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Buttler opens the face of the bat and guides it to backward point for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, stays a bit low. Buttler looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the keeper on a bounce.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Buttler again tries to scoop this one but the line is down the leg side and he misses it. A wide given.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. A pre-meditated scoop from Buttler as he shuffles across but fails to connect any bat on it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length and slanting around middle. Buttler looks to pull again but this time gets hit on the left thigh.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle. Buttler pulls it to deep square leg for an easy couple.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball on off, it is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 114/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.