Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, around off. Ishan Kishan drives it a bit uppishly past the cover fielder. Two runs taken!
4.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, full and just outside off. Ishan looks for a big one but decides to block it in the end. Lovely bowling from the veteran!
4.4 overs (0 Run) This is a quicker ball, on a length, on off. Ishan pushes it back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it with ease through mid-wicket and takes a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives but finds the cover fielder.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. SKY looks to flick but he closes the bat face a bit early. It goes off the outer half of the bat towards cover-point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Ishan has a poke at it but there is some extra bounce and the ball whizzes past his blade.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! A full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan whacks it over the mid on fielder. A one-handed shot from him but it had enough legs to make it to the fence.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards point and rotates the strike.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! Fuller in length, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav chips it over the mid on fielder and bags a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav dabs it onto the deck.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to the mid on fielder.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ishan drives but finds the extra cover fielder.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on middle. Ishan Kishan drives it back to the bowler.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a run.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin gets the big fish and it is the birthday boy who walks back for a timid score. Floated, full and outside off. Rohit kneels and looks to sweep it behind square on the leg side. The ball takes the top edge and lobs up in the air towards square leg. Daryl Mitchell there, settles under it and takes a dolly.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, on a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to cut it but he misses.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ishan Kishan drives it to long off for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That was hit hard! A full ball, outside off. Ishan reaches out and smacks it hard towards the extra cover fielder. Yuzvendra Chahal there, drops it and the batters take a single. Mumbai are off to a great start!
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! On a length, around middle. Ishan Kishan whacks it over leaping Ravichandran Ashwin at mid on for a boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! A half-volley, outside off. Ishan sits back and launches it over the mid off fielder. One bounce and over the ropes.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Ishan squeezes it out towards Devdutt Padikkal at first slip who moves low to his left and stops it.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, jagging back in from middle. Rohit Sharma gets cramped for room. He manages to tuck it to the leg side for a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short of a length, just outside off and shaping away late. Rohit Sharma stays back to defend but the ball zips past his outside edge.
Who will bowl from the other side? It is Prasidh Krishna.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, darted on the pads. Ishan just helps it on its way through fine leg and bags a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ishan goes hard at it. The ball takes the toe-end of the bat and goes towards the mid off fielder, on the bounce.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a length, just outside off. Ishan Kishan taps it to point.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! A wayward ball, down leg. Ishan Kishan misses his whip through the leg side and the umpire signals wide.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, angling in from middle. Ishan Kishan misses his flick and gets rapped on his pad.
0.2 over (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slashes and slashes hard! A short ball, well outside off. Ishan throws his bat at it and the ball goes off the outer half of the bat, over the third man fence for a biggie.
0.1 over (1 Run) Boult starts with a short ball, around middle. Rohit stays back and pulls it along the ground towards deep square. A fielder is stationed there so he gets only a single. Mumbai are up and running!
