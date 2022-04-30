Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan players will be wearing a special jersey "SW23" for this game against Mumbai, as a tribute to their former player and coach, Shane Warne.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that they are happy to set a target. Adds that they have been playing some brilliant cricket and they will look to continue doing that. Informs that they are unchanged heading into this game.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they will bowl first, as the nature of the pitch suits their game as well. Informs there are two changes. Adds that the preparation happens before the tournament, it's just ticking the boxes and the focus is to win the game while enjoying it. Feels they should stick together as a team.
Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David (In for Dewald Brevis), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya (On Debut) (In for Jaydev Unadkat).
TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Rajasthan are flying high this season with a wonderful squad and some match-winning players in them. They are on a three-game winning streak and also had the upper hand when these two sides met earlier this season. Will they do the double or will Mumbai find a breakthrough? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
The last time Mumbai played it was Sachin Tendulkar's birthday but the result was again unconventional. Today it's the Hitman, Rohit Sharma's birthday and although the season already looks gloomy, Mumbai will hope that the skipper would give a return gift to his team by registering their first win of the season.
Super Saturday means a double dose of entertainment and the second match is between two teams who are travelling in unparalleled ways, it is Rajasthan vs Mumbai. One team is at the top half of the points table, while the other is hanging down with a sullen look. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage. Who are you cheering for tonight?
... MATCH DAY...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.