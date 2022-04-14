Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Wide!
9.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Hetmyer opens the face of the bat at the last moment and works it to third man for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball, on middle. Shimron watchfully hits it back to Pandya.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
Hardik Pandya brings himself into the attack. He marks his run-up with a measuring tape!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Hetmyer bunts it straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off, Hetmyer knocks it to covers for a brace now.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Tossed up, quicker and it was another googly, on the pads. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, googly, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen leans and tickles it to short fine leg.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Touch short and outside off. Hetmyer punches it wide of deep cover and collects three runs.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Hetmyer nudges it to mid-wicket. Straight to the fielder.
Rashid Khan comes back to bowl. He went for 7 runs in his first over!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and angling outside off, driven to sweeper cover for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length and around off. van der Dussen steers it to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. It is flicked to mid-wicket.
The direct-hit from Hardik Pandya has broken the middle stump. A slight delay as the stumps have to be changed. We are good to resume! Also, Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! The Gujarat skipper gets the better of the Rajasthan skipper. Pandya with a bullseye! This is full and on off. Samson was under a bit of pressure with two consecutive dots. He pushes it to mid off and runs across for a quick single. Pandya at mid off, scores a direct-hit at the bowler's end and the replay shows Samson was well short of his crease.
Run-out chance! A direct-hit at the bowler's end! The replay shows that Sanju Samson is well short of his ground! He has to walk back.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and keeps it on a length, on off. Samson hangs back and drops it to cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
6.6 overs (1 Run) This one skids through the surface, on off. Samson pushes it to long on for a run. 119 runs needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Samson chops it to pont.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, slower through the air and on off, Kept out.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! Too full and drifting on the pads. Samson clears his front leg and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie. Couldn't time it much better than this.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter at 90.9 kph, slanting on middle. van der Dussen works it to square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, slower and angling on middle. Samson eases it to long on for a single.
DRINKS! Phew! What a Powerplay this has been! Rajasthan have got off to a flier with 65 runs on the board. But Gujarat have fought back with 3 wickets, which includes the big wicket of Jos Buttler! It's the over of Lockie Ferguson that has turned the game around now. There are now two new batters at the crease and Gujarat will be looking to keep things quiet from here. Rassie van der Dussen comes to bat now. Also, Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Lockie Ferguson gets the big wicket of Jos Buttler and he is pumped up! A yorker delivery from Ferguson, on the slower side and right on the money, on middle. Buttler is deceived by the lack of pace and fails to get his bat down. The ball sneaks under his bat and rattles the stumps. What an innings from Buttler. He gives the start Rajasthan wanted.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Jos Buttler in just 23 balls. What a superb innings this is from him. Innovation at its best! Pre-meditates a length ball, outside off. Buttler shuffles across and paddles it all the way over fine leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Samson dabs it to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and outside off. Samson drives it through covers and they collect a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, comes out to bat.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Outstanding catch from Miller and they get rid of Ashwin here. This is full and outside off. Ashwin tries to get underneath the ball as he tries for a big booming drive. He hits it hard and low to cover where David Miller gets low and takes the catch out of thin air. The ball went in no time but Miller watched it all the way to take the catch.
