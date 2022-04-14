Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, fuller ball. Hardik Pandya works it away towards square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, drifting it on the pads, quicker through teh air. Hardik Pandya looks to sweep this but the ball goes off the toe end towards the bowler.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, spinning away, outside off. Abhinav Manohar dances down the pitch and lifts it towards deep cover. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. One run taken!
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Hardik Pandya drills it down the ground. The ball deflects off his Chahal's fingers and goes towards long off. Single taken!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Much straighter now, around middle, full in length. Abhinav Manohar pushes it back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around middle. Abhinav Manohar presses forward and defends it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This one comes in, around middle, fuller ball. Hardik Pandya pushes it towards mid on and takes a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Another shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Hardik Pandya punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball now, around middle. Abhinav Manohar pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin begins with a loopy ball, fuller delivery, around off. Hardik Pandya pushes it towards cover for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl now.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Another length delivery, outside off. Abhinav Manohar stays in his crease and tries to defend this but the ball goes off the outside edge away from the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle and leg. Hardik Pandya jams it out towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a length this time, outside off. Abhinav Manohar looks to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling in around middle. Abhinav Manohar blocks it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) James Neesham drops it short now, around off. Hardik Pandya upper cuts it towards third man. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Single taken!
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, outside off. Abhinav Manohar leans and drives it through cover for a single.
James Neesham is back on. Went for 12 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter now, around middle and leg. Abhinav Manohar tucks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single. Abhinav Manohar gets off the mark with that! 12 runs and a wicket off the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Drifting in on the pads, fuller ball. Abhinav Manohar leans to defend but he misses and gets hit on his front pad.
DRINKS! Gujarat are scoring at a good rate but are also losing wickets regularly. Gill tried to take the part-timer on but perished in the process. Hardik Pandya is still out there and is looking in good touch and he will hope for a big partnership. While Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will hope to control the middle phase. Abhinav Manohar is the new man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Riyan Parag strikes! He might have conceded 11 runs but he gets rid of the dangerous, Shubman Gill! A carrom ball by Riyan Parag! Tosses this one up, fuller delivery, around middle and off. Shubman Gill looks to go big again, as he smashes it towards long on. The ball goes off the bottom of the bat and goes straight to Shimron Hetmyer, who takes a good catch at long on. Gujarat are 3 down now!
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A shorter ball now, around middle. Shubman Gill pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another fuller ball, around middle. Hardik Pandya whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome to the attack, Riyan Parag! A loopy delivery, full, around middle. Hardik Pandya stays in his crease and tonks it over long on for a biggie!
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill takes full advantage of the Free Hit! Very full again, outside off. Shubman Gill caresses it through cover for a boundary. Gujarat are 48 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay!
Riyan Parag is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) No ball! A full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on his toes and punches it towards cover. No ball called for height! Free Hit coming up!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on this occasion, around middle and off. Hardik Pandya pushes it with the inner half of his bat towards mid on. Single taken!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Angling in around middle and leg, on a length. Shubman Gill tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, outside off. Hardik Pandya squeezes it out towards third man. Single taken!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Yorker-length delivery, around middle, at around 144 clicks. Hardik Pandya digs it out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Hardik Pandya stays in his crease and blocks it out.
