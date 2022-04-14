Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
It was never going to be easy to chase down a target of over 190 runs against a strong bowling attack. But the way they started the innings it felt like we were in for an exciting chase! Jos Buttler started firing from the word go. He brought up his 50 in just 23 balls and guided Rajasthan to a total of 65 at the end of the Powerplay! However, they lost three wickets within the Powerplay, which included the wicket of Jos Buttler and that was the turning point of the game. From there onwards, runs had dried up and wickets started to tumble as well. No other batter other than Jos found their mojo in the middle and as a result, they failed to chase down the target.
A comfortable and convincing victory for Gujarat at the end! After losing their previous game, they have done well to get over the line here, and with this victory, they move to the top of the points table. While Rajasthan have been handed their second defeat of this tournament.
19.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Short and on middle. Sen pulls it without much control and the keeper celebrates as he collects it. Dayal wants to take the review and Rashid Khan, the stand-in skipper takes it. UltraEdge shows nothing on it. Gujarat win by 37 runs.
Review! Gujarat have reviewed a caught behind decision! UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the on-field decision stands.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Full, slower and outside off. Sen swings again and he fails to get any bat on it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Sen looks to go downtown but misses it.
Kuldeep Sen is the last man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dayal gets his third wicket on his debut! A length ball, on middle, was a slower delivery. Chahal chips it in the air and to point where Shankar runs forward and takes it with ease.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Chahal pulls it to the vacant deep mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling outside off. Chahal swings hard but fails to connect.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle. Chahal looks to work it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge to covers for a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Krishna knocks it to covers for one more.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Krishna looks to ramp it away but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Just over the top of off! On a length and around off. Chahal tries to push but plays it inside the line and the ball bounces over the top of off pole.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Punched to covers for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off. Chahal tries to scoop it over the keeper but fails to connect.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Krishna drills it to long on for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, way outside off. Krishna swings and misses.
Hardik Pandya seems to be facing some issues. He walks off the field. Vijay Shankar will complete the over.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Chahal looks to pull but gets a top edge and it evades the short mid-wicket fielder easily. Would have taken it if the fielder was stationed on the ring. He was well inside. A single taken.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes to the crease.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That should be the game for Gujarat! Full ball, on middle. Neesham swings across but only gets a top edge here. The ball goes high in the air and to Pandya who moves across slightly to covers and takes it.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on middle. Neesham steps across and tucks it to square leg for a brace. Good running.
Hardik Pandya (2-0-15-0) brings himself back into the attack!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. James hits it to covers for a single.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Neesham holds the key for Rajasthan now. Fuller ball, on off. Neesham powers it in the gap and to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This one spins away from the batter. Krishna guides it to deep point for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A googly, on middle. Krishna tickles it to short fine leg.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on off. Neesham pulls it hard but straight to deep mid-wicket. A single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off and was the googly. Neesham fails to ready it and misses his push.
Prasidh Krishna comes to the crease now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A full toss, around the waist. Parag swings his bat and hits it straight in the hands of Gill at deep mid-wicket. Parag quickly asks for a no ball but the replay shows it was well below the waist and Parag has to walk back to the pavilion.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker now, on off. Parag can only squeeze it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and angles it on middle. Neesham tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Pushed to mid off for a quick single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and just outside off. Parag makes room and looks to cut but misses.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just what Rajasthan needed! Fabulous shot from Parag! A length ball, on middle. Parag stays back and flicks it superbly over mid-wicket for a biggie. Proper timing.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 193, are 155/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.