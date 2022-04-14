Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter, slower, on middle. David Miller waits for it and smashes it towards deep square leg for a boundary!
17.4 overs (0 Run) Another top delivery! This time Prasidh Krishna takes the pace off! A fuller ball, outside off, at around 99 clicks. David Miller looks to slog this one but he misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, wide of off. David Miller swings his bat at it and he misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length now, once again wide of off. Hardik Pandya pushes it towards the fielder at deep extra-cover for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Very full, wide of off. Hardik Pandya stays in his crease and drives it powerfully past cover for a cracking boundary.
Prasidh Krishna is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. David Miller tucks it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This one comes in, around middle, tad shorter. David Miller looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on the pads.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on this occasion, around middle and leg. Hardik Pandya drills it down the long on for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another carrom ball, shorter, down leg. Hardik Pandya leaves it alone and gets hit on his thigh pad.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, around middle. Hardik Pandya pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Two taken!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tad shorter, wide of off. Hardik Pandya leaves it alone. Wide called!
16.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Fuller ball, quicker, on the pads. Hardik Pandya looks to whip this bit he misses and gets hit on his back pad.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller ball. David Miller leans and blocks it out.
David Miller comes in.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal finally breaks this partnership! A much-needed wicket for Rajasthan! Tad quicker this time, around middle, fuller ball and spinning away a tad. Abhinav Manohar once again gets down on his knee and sweeps this one, but he only manages it to get a top edge this time. The ball flies high towards short fine leg, Ravichandran Ashwin keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a sharp catch.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Tosses it up, full, spinning away, outside off. Abhinav Manohar gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, around middle. Hardik Pandya pushes it off the back foot towards long off for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, outside off. Abhinav Manohar looks to sweep this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards cover for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, drifting in on the pads. Abhinav Manohar looks to tuck this away, but the misses and gets on the pads.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.1 overs, Gujarat Titans are 159/4. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.