14.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another one in the blockhole! A yorker once again, around middle. Riyan Parag digs it out over the bowler's head for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled once again! Another yorker, around middle. James Neesham digs it out towards long on for another single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag jams it out towards long on for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Full in length again, around middle. Riyan Parag pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. James Neesham drives it towards long on for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan comes 'round the wicket, serves a fuller ball, around middle. James Neesham sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single. He retains the strike!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, around middle. Riyan Parag drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, around middle, full in length. James Neesham flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, fuller ball. Riyan Parag tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A googly this time, outside off, fuller delivery. James Neesham works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, quicker through the air, around middle. James Neesham pushes it back to the bowler.
DRINKS! 76 needed in 42 runs and all things depend on Neesham and Parag from here on. Gujarat have done well and they are front runners to win this match now.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angling in on the pads, on a length. James Neesham tucks it towards deep square leg for a single. 76 needed off 42 balls with 4 wickets in hand.
James Neesham walks out now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shimron Hetmyer looks to go big but he perishes! Mohammad Shami gets his first wicket of the match. A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it once again, this time the ball goes off the bottom of the bat towards long on. Rahul Tewatia there takes an easy catch. Rajasthan are now 6 down!
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it aerially towards deep square leg for a brace.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Outside off, on a length. Shimron Hetmyer slaps it towards mid off. Hardik Pandya there, hops gets to the ball, but he fails to hold on. The ball races away towards long on for a boundary.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Mohammad Shami drops it short now, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller delivery, around middle and off. Shimron Hetmyer drags it with the inner half of his bat towards long on for a brace.
Mohammad Shami is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower, shorter, wide of off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull this but he misses. Wide given!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! A shorter ball, around off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. They need more of these now. 100 up for Rajasthan!
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Riyan Parag pushes it towards cover for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around off. Riyan Parag pushes it back to the bowler. Two dots in a row now!
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag taps it to the fielder at mid-wicket. No run taken!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce there! Shorter ball, around middle. Riyan Parag hops and does well to block it out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Riyan Parag drives it towards cover.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! On a length, outside off. Riyan Parag opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a boundary.
Riyan Parag comes in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Yash Dayal comes into the attack and strikes! He gets his second wicket on debut. He might have gone for a few runs, but he has come back well here! A length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to drive this without any foot movement and manages to get an outside edge towards the keeper. Matthew Wade makes no mistake and takes a good catch.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, full, wide of off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it towards mid off. Shimron Hetmyer leaves his crease for a single, but he is sent back. Hardik Pandya scores a direct-hit at the bowler's end but Shimron Hetmyer was well in.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, angling in, down leg. Shimron Hetmyer flicks this but the ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads and towards square leg. Single taken!
