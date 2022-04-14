Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, eased down to long on for a single. 16 coming off the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Again short but this was turning away, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! Short and on middle. Pandya rocks back and pulls it well over cow corner for a maximum.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Will count as a drop! Hard one for Devdutt Padikkal to hold onto it! Full and in the slot, on middle. Pandya heaves it but does not get much elevation to long on. Devdutt Padikkal there is interested for a minute as he jumps and gets a hand onto it but only to parry it over the ropes for a biggie.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Pandya slaps it hard and to the left of the long off fielder. Parag covers good ground and keeps it down to two.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off, pushed to cover.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gujarat end the over with 13 runs off it! This time Manohar shows his power. Outside off, on a length. He cuts it hard and to the right of point for a boundary to end the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Hardik drills it to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, angling on middle. Pandya evades it as he sways away. We have not seen many bouncers from Rajasthan.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive fifties for Hardik Pandya! He is leading his team from the front and he knows the job is still half-done! A length ball, outside off. Pandya cuts it late and past point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Pandya tries to work it away through point but misses.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Fuller and angling on off. Pandya smashes it to long on for a boundary. No chance for the fielder there. The stand crosses the 50-run mark now.
DRINKS! After losing 3 wickets, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar have done will to rebuild the innings. They are scoring at a brisk rate and taking on their best bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal as well. Rajasthan will need to break this partnership and not let Gujarat get away with a heavy total. Kuldeep Sen (2-0-17-0) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This one lands on middle and spins away, fuller and Pandya hits with the spin to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Manohar mistimes his cut to cover. A single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, length and outside off, pushed to point for a single.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb timing! This is full and wide outside off. Manohar shuffles across a bit and hammers it well over extra-cover for a biggie.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over! Tossed up, full and on middle. Manohar uses his feet and reaches to the pitch of the ball, hits straight as an arrow for one bounce four.
Change of ends for Yuzvendra Chahal!
11.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss on off and Neesham gets away with it. Pandya hits it straight to covers and he knows, he missed out there. Not happy with himself.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Abhinav turns it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Manohar lofts it over covers and the ball falls safely in the deep. Two runs taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, around off. Pandya heaves it wide of long on and Buttler there, runs to his right, slides and throws it to the keeper. He asks the umpire to check once and the replay shows his back foot touched the ropes. A boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Manohar pushes it to point for a quick single.
James Neesham (2-0-20-0) comes back into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Slants a flatter ball, on the pads. Pandya misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off, Abhinav works it to covers for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases the pressure on Abhinav Manohar! Touch short and angling on middle. Manohar pulls it to square leg for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another carrom ball, outside off. Manohar tries to dab it away but misses.
10.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Abhinav Manohar did not read that all! This was a carrom ball, on a length and outside off. Manohar takes a step forward and looks to push it to covers but misses and the keeper clips the bails off in a flash. A stumping appeal and the replay shows there is no bat involved. The back foot was in the air but it comes down on time. Not out it is!
Stumping chance! Abhinav Manohar's back foot was well grounded when the bails were off. Not out it is!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and holding in the surface a but. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Gujarat Titans are 132/3. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.