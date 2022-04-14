Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Review taken! Gujarat take a review for LBW! UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting. Buttler survives.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around middle. Jos Buttler leans and blocks it out.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the pads. Ravichandran Ashwin tucks it towards square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, outside off, fuller ball. Ravichandran Ashwin looks to drive but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ravichandran Ashwin joins the party as well! A loopy ball, full, around middle. Ravichandran Ashwin tonks it over the bowler's head all the way for a biggie!
4.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin cuts it towards cover-point.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy once again! Overpitched delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler presses forward and drives it past cover for a boundary. 18 runs off the over!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Yash Dayal goes 'round the wicket now, serves a fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler pushes it towards mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! This time it's from the sweet spot of the bat! Another shorter ball, around middle. Jos Buttler makes room and dispatches this one over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat, but enough to go all the way to the boundary! A Shorter ball, around off. Jos Buttler slaps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A bouncer this time, around off. Jos Buttler miscues his pull shot towards mid on, who collects the ball on a bounce.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot once again by Jos Buttler! Back of a length, outside off. Jos Buttler stands tall and punches it past cover for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin steers it to the man at short third man. No run taken!
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Jos Buttler dabs it towards third man for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...and just short! A shorter ball, around off. Ravichandran Ashwin pulls this but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man. Lockie Ferguson runs forward and but the ball lands short of him. Single taken!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, angling in, on the pads. Ravichandran Ashwin flicks it towards mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Jos Buttler pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Jos Buttler shuffles across and tries to scoop this but he misses.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out at number 3.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Yash Dayal has his revenge and a wicket on debut for Yash Dayal! A shorter ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal hangs back and looks to cut this away, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards first slip. Shubman Gill jumps and takes a good catch. Devdutt Padikkal walks back after his very first delivery!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler flicks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike!
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Wonderful shot by Jos Buttler! He is on fire at the moment! A fuller ball, outside off. Jos Buttler shuffles across and scoops it with ease over fine leg for a biggie!
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jos Buttler providing Rajasthan with the ideal start! Tad shorter, outside off. Jos Buttler punches it off the back foot past cover for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards cover-point.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Yash Dayal begins with a length ball, down leg. Jos Buttler tickles it fine towards fine leg for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Yash Dayal.
0.6 over (1 Run) Angling in around middle. Jos Buttler tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. He retains the strike! 13 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Jos Buttler defends it out.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! Exquisite timing again! Another pitched up delivery, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler clips it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! Another fuller ball, on the pads. Jos Buttler uses his wrists and flicks it past square leg for another boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy! Jos Buttler and Rajasthan are up and running in style! A fuller ball, outside off. Jos Buttler leans and creams his drive past cover for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) A huge appeal for caught behind, but the umpire says no! A length ball, angling down leg. Jos Buttler looks to flick this but he misses. Gujarat opts for a review! UltraEdge confirms no bat involved and the on-field decision stands! The ball had gone off the pads there!
