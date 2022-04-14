Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill will open the batting for Gujarat.
Jos Buttler is up for a chat. He says that wearing the orange cap is a confidence booster early on in the tournament and he is very grateful for the cap and he is enjoying his season so far. Adds that opening is best for him in the T20 format and it suits his game and he gets the most number of balls to face. But every position in T20 is important and just because he faces most balls at opening does not make it an important position. Informs that he feels nice to score runs early on, but he has to play each game with a fresh mentality.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat says they would've bowled first as well but they don't mind much. Adds that he is enjoying the captaincy and so do the players and support staff, they are in a honeymoon phase and he hopes it continues further. Tells that if he misses with the bat, he can contribute with the ball. Mentions that they are brilliant in the bowling department and informs, there are two changes.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says that they are going to bowl first, they would like to use the conditions here today and bowl here. Informs that Boult has a niggle and he will miss the game tonight, and Neesham will replace him
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar (In for Sai Sudharsan), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal (In for Darshan Nalkande).
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham (In for Trent Boult), Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - Rajasthan have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
UPDATE - Yash Dayal has received his cap from Ashish Nehra. He is all set to make his debut tonight for Gujarat.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says that this pitch is not new and has been used before. This pitch is in the middle of the stadium and the dimensions are similar. Adds that the pitch is an absolute beauty, it has got a fair bit of grass around the hard lengths where the bowlers love to bowl at. Mentions that pitch is good, it's got true even pace, but the bowlers will have to bowl at the stumps otherwise they will go big. He further adds that we expect a lot of runs today and it is going to be a cracking game.
The toss has played a crucial part in this tournament so far. Interestingly we saw the team successfully defend a target in the previous game at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. So, what will it be bat or bowl first? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
After winning three back-to-back games, Gujarat were handed their first defeat in their previous game against Hyderabad. Just like their opposition, they do have a strong bowling attack. Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan are bowlers who all cause a lot of trouble. However, Matthew Wade has not been at his best and Gujarat will need him to give them the desired start if he is in the playing XI today. We could probably see Rahmanullah Gurbaz replace him.
Rajasthan are coming into this game after defeating Lucknow in their previous game. Their main strength is their bowling attack. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have been real match winners. After grabbing 11 wickets, Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He will prove to be a real threat. Although Rajasthan will need their top-order mainly, Sanju Samson to step up. He has been struggling in the past few games and he will want to get some runs under his belt. Rajasthan will be hoping they continue the same way and carry the winning momentum forward.
Hello and a warm welcome folks to match number 24 of the Indian T20 League where Rajasthan will be up against Gujarat. There is not much that separates the two sides, both teams have played four games and have managed to grab 6 points so far. It will be an interesting battle to see which team comes out on top today.
... MATCH DAY ...
