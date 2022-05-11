Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (0 Run) End of an excellent over from Ashwin! A much-needed one for Rajasthan! On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Marsh pushes it through covers for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Third dot in the over! On middle, Marsh works it to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Two is the call but it is just the one! Shorter and on off, Warner pushes it down to long off for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, Warner pushes it to covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Warner slaps it to covers.
DRINKS! Rajasthan started quite well with the ball and got rid of Srikar Bharat in the very first over. However, Marsh and Warner batted sensibly at the start and now Marsh is looking quite dangerous out there. Rajasthan badly need to break this partnership, otherwise the game can drift away from them quite quickly. Ravichandran Ashwin is back on.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end! That is a massive over. 16 from it and it has probably changed the momentum of this game! On off, this is guided past point for two.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Two areas where you do not bowl to this guy - very full and very short. Sen goes really full this time, Marsh stands tall and lofts it over the long off fence. 50 up for Delhi and Marsh is on a roll here.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line, bowls it just outside off, Marsh pushes it to covers.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! That has flown over! It is not off the middle but such is the power of the guy! On off, fuller, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Warner cuts it through point for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Bowlers are probably looking to go full against Marsh after that biggie. A full toss by Sen on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another run off an inside edge for Marsh! On off, length, he looks to defend but it goes off the inner half down to fine leg for one. End of a good Powerplay for Rajasthan. Yes, they have gone for runs in the last few overs but still, Delhi are just 38 for 1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Looks to go for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, this is driven to mid off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Marsh guides it to point.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is trademark Marsh! The man from Australia has never had problems with the short one and he smacks this. ON the body, it is pulled over the square leg fence for a biggie. Welcome one there. Delhi have caught up well after a slow start to the Powerplay.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Had he hit that, it would have gone a long way! Angled into the pads, Marsh swings but misses to get hit near the box.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) TWO MORE! That is an excellent chase from Buttler! A yorker outside off, this is squeezed through covers. Buttler races after it, dives and pushes it back in. Yashasvi Jaiswal mops up and the two save one for their side.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.0 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 161, are 56/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.