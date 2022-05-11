Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal from Kuldeep Yadav but no one else is interested!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, on off. Devdutt Padikkal drives it towards deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, outside off. Ashwin drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) It is a bit short and quicker at 92.4 kph, on off. Devdutt Padikkal cuts it to backward point for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Devdutt Padikkal pushes it left of the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off. Ashwin pushes it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it to mid off. 10 runs from the over and a wicket!
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over and Marsh will not like it. Marsh goes short, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal pulls and is cramped for room. However, the ball goes off his blade fine and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Ashwin gets a bit across and works it to fine leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it through covers for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal is off the blocks straightaway with a confident shot! It is full and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal drives and it goes slightly off the outer half of his balde through point for a boundary.
DRINKS! Delhi have been really good so far! They have got the openers and also not let Rajasthan score freely. The question is, can they continue the good work. Rajasthan on the other hand, need a partnership now, they need a platform for the batters below to come and launch. An interesting phase awaits.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Marsh strikes and both the openers are back to the hut now! It is a short ball on middle and at a decent pace. Jaiswal looks to pull but is hurried by this short ball. He fails to keep the ball on the ground as it goes off the top edge towards deep square leg. Lalit Yadav there settles under it to take an easy catch and Delhi have started this game quite well, keeping things tight and now have two big wickets!
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bit of mix-up but no damage in the end! A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Ashwin sweeps it to short fine leg and Jaiswal initially looks for a single. Ashwin is late to react and then tries to run but they decide to not take a run in the end.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Jaiswal cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Ashwin looking to take him on but fails to connect it properly. It is full and around off. Ashwin charges down the track and looks to go big downtown. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) This is a bit quicker and flatter on middle. Jaiswal pushes it to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On off and middle at 82.6 kph. Ashwin works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it on off and it turns away from Jaiswal. He works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Change! Kuldeep Yadav is on now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single to end the over! Back of a length, around off. Jaiswal dabs it to short third man and Ashwin calls him for a single and makes it easily in the end.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Ashwin cuts it to square off the wicket on the off side for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A slower fullish delivery on middle and leg. Jaiswal drives it to left of long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) In the air..but safe! A short ball by Marsh on middle. Ashwin looks to pull it away but is hurried by the pace of the delivery. It goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket but falls in the vacant region. A single taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Marsh finds the edge but a single for the batting side. It is full and outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Ashwin works it to fine leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over and after the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 43/1! A flatter delivery, outside off. Jaiswal looks to drive it away but misses.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Ashwin works it to square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time great use of the feet! It is fuller on middle. Ashwin skips down the track and launches it over cow corner for a maximum.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ashwin is doing what he was sent up for! A shorter delivery outside off. Ashwin goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle and leg. Ashwin works it to short fine leg.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Axar starts with a shorter delivery and down the leg side. Ashwin looks to pull it and the ball catches the faint part of his blade and goes behind the stumps. Pant fails to collect it and the ball goes towards short fine leg.
