Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Just inside the tramline! Slows it up and bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Under 10 needed now! Superb stroke! Pant steps out, this is tossed up wide. Pant was made to reach for it, he still manages to connect and it sails over the cover fence for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Straightaway Pant goes for a slog sweep, a little too full this one to play that shot. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
Rishabh Pant is the next man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Marsh falls! A little too late for Rajasthan. End of an outstanding knock from him. He though would have loved a ton, deserved one but falls eleven short. However, he has surely done his job. He was going for a biggie here! Chahal slows it up, it lands around leg. Marsh goes for the big slog sweep, the ball grips in the surface and there is also extra bounce. It goes off the top edge and Sen at short fine leg takes an easy catch.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end which means Marsh will be on strike! He needs 11 for a ton and Delhi need 17 to win. Outside off, fuller, this is guided to point.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Warner and he gets to his half ton! He has not been at his fluent best but the important thing was, he hung around when Marsh was going great guns. Eventually he has hit top gear and it is yet another fine knock from him. Gets there with a cracking pull shot. Short and on the body, this is hit through square leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Effort delivery from Boult! Short and on the body, Marsh is hurried into the pull, it goes off the splice through square leg for one. He is 11 short of a ton now.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! It is a monster! What a cracking sound it made off the bat too. DElhi now are in a hurry to end it. Shorter and on middle, this is thumped over the mid-wicket fence.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brute of a stroke! That has raced away to the fence! Shorter and on middle, Marsh smashes it through square leg and it races away to the fence.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Swnig and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Marsh looks to smash it over mid-wicket but misses.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side! Wided.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another single! On the stumps, Warner nudges it around the corner and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Marsh works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is probably the over which completely turns the game into Delhi's favor! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence. 11 from the first three balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A quick single now! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! What a shot that is! Not a bad ball but Warner has put it away! also, he has now got going too. Shorter and on middle, slightly shorter actually. Warner rocks back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
