Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
...THE RUN CHASE…
Now the total is not a big one and Delhi should fancy themselves to chase this down. Their batters though have not been in the best of touches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have a good bowling unit. The wicket is offering something for the bowler and if they bowl well, they are going to make it tough for Delhi. Stay tuned for the reply.
Mitchell Marsh is down for a chat. He says that it was nice to get some wickets and they tried hitting the lengths hard keeping big boundaries in the mind. Tells that they bowled well to keep Rajasthan to 160. Mentions that they need to be positive and run hard between the wickets and of they keep wickets in the hand they will be in the chase. Signs off by saying that it will be a great chase.
For Delhi, the Powerplay was good but in the middle overs, their bowlers leaked more runs than they would have liked. Especially, Axar Patel who was not at his best. Kuldeep too bowled well in bits and pieces. Nortje was also on the expensive side. Marsh though did a decent job with the ball. Thakur could also be happy with his figures but Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers by a long way.
Delhi began brilliantly, especially, Chetan Sakariya who got the wicket of Buttler. Their bowlers then managed to keep it tight and they were also rewarded with the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal did brilliantly. The former counter-attacked and got up a fine half ton. He fell but Padikkal continued. However, they did not get the finish they would have wanted as they kept losing wickets towards the end. Still though, they have a competitive total on the board.
Delhi have done brilliantly in the last few overs to keep Rajasthan at the 160-run mark and they will be very pleased with how things stand at the moment.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A bye to end the innings and brilliant last over by Shardul Thakur! A slower length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen goes for a big swing across the line but misses. The ball goes to the keeper off the bounce and the batters steal a bye. Rajasthan finish with 160/6 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! A full delivery, on off. Rassie van der Dussen drills it left of long off for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tries again and misses again! Thakur with a length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to reverse-scoop and misses.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball now! A length delivery, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to reverse-scoop it but misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A full delivery, on off. Boult makes room and hits it straight to mid off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul Thakur goes for a bouncer on off. Boult makes room and looks to heave it away across the line but misses. Wide called for height.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A very full delivery, around off. Rassie van der Dussen gets across and looks to slog-sweep it. The ball goes off the inside edge onto his pads. A run taken towards the off side.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A short delivery on middle. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Rajasthan! A low full toss, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen goes deep in his crease and manages to hit it right of mid off for a boundary. 150 comes up now!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Back of a length, around off. Boult makes room and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Boult pushes it to cover-point for a single.
Trent Boult walks out to bat!
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket and Devdutt Padikkal departs now, two short of his fifty! A fullish delivery, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal skips down the track and slices it aerially towards deep cover. The substitute fielder Kamlesh Nagarkoti comes running in from the fence and takes a brilliant catch diving forward. Rajasthan are not getting the finish they would have hoped for.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Just couple to end the over and a brilliant over from Chetan Sakariya, just 7 from it and a wicket! A low full toss on middle. Rassie van der Dussen works it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it to long off for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery and slower again. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to covers and takes a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It has been a brilliant over so far and Chetan Sakariya gets a rewarded for it now. It is a length delivery and slower. No pace for the batter to work with and Parag looks to heave it across the line. He gets the top edge of his blade and the ball goes in the air towards long on. Rovman Powell takes the catch and five down now Rajasthan. Can they go past 170 here?
Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat now!
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chetan Sakariya goes short this time, around off. It is too high and Parag lets it go.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! A yorker on off again. Devdutt Padikkal goes deep in his crease and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a brilliant yorker, on off. Parag only manages to dig it out to long off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wicket off the first ball but 14 from the over in the end! Poor delivery this, on a length, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal just tucks it fine towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Anrich Nortje with another short ball but it is down the leg side. Devdutt Padikkal lets it go.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Parag works it to mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is from the young man! Anrich Nortje bangs it short on middle. Parag gets into the position to play that shot early and pulls it firmly over deep square leg for a maximum.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length as Devdutt Padikkal skips down the track. He pushes it to long on for a single in the end.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Riyan Parag pushes it to long on for a single.
Riyan Parag walks out to bat!
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Anrich Nortje comes back into the attack and takes a big wicket! Shardul Thakur with a brilliant catch! It is a length delivery on middle and leg. Samson stays in his crease and looks to go big down town. However, he completely miscues it as there is a huge top edge. The ball goes in the air behind mid-wicket and Shardul Thakur there runs behind, keeps his eye on the ball and completes the catch safely. Big, big wicket!
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal blocks it out.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air...but just away from diving Kuldeep Yadav! A short delivery, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal looks to pull. He, however is hurried and the ball goes off the top edge towards short fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav there first moves to his right but the ball is on his left and then dives to catch it but it races away towards the fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to cut but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Lands on a length, on middle. A cross-seam delivery. It hits the length and bounces sharply. Seams away a bit too and beats the outside edge of Devdutt Padikkal's blade as he looks to defend.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Thakur with a short ball on off. It is a slower one at 119.8 kph. Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson is on the attack now! On a length, on off. Samson makes room and slams it over extra-cover for a boundary.
